AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar extended back above 0.74 US cents on Monday, buoyed by a largely positive shift in risk sentiment. Having tracked sideways for much of the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7385 and 0.7410 the AUD rallied overnight, marking intraday highs at 0.7430. Having given up mid-year highs in the wake of the RBA policy update last week the AUD has seemingly found support on moves approaching 0.7380. With critical event risks now behind us we anticipate a much more sedate trading pattern this week ahead of Thursday’s unemployment print. As the South eastern States continue their re-opening, we expect a reasonable jump in the number of Jobs created and an uptick in the underlying unemployment rate as more people rejoin the labour market and the participation rate increases. Labour market performance will be critical in governing RBA policy moving forward. A recovery across the labour market that drives real wage growth could prompt policy makers to adjust forward guidance and bring forward an interest rate hike. That said, we anticipate this month’s print will pass with little fanfare. Direction continues to be driven by broader global forces and corrections in the risk narrative. We continue to watch supports at 0.7380 with resistance on moves approaching recent highs at 0.7550.
Key Movers
A positive risk tone drove the USD, CHF and JPY lower through trade on Monday. With last weeks risk events now behind us and the RBA, ECB, BoE and Federal Reserve all refusing to drawn on bringing forward guidance for interest rates investors looked to chase risk assets higher. Equities trended higher and US treasuries gave up Friday’s rally as the positive risk on shift spilled into currency markets. Outside an NZD surge the GBP is one of the days standout performers despite a slew of negative headlines. Yields on UK gilts fell to a record low while reports the UK may look to invoke article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Article introduced as part of Brexit negotiations was designed to act as safeguard if either side identifies a negative economic, societal or environmental impact as a result of new trade rules. The UK is pushing to change 5 key sticking points within the Northern Ireland protocol and threatening to invoke article 16 could well blow up in their face and further damage the already fragile domestic economic recovery.
Our attentions turn now to commentary from Bank of England Governor Bailey and Fed chair Jerome Powell, while US PPI data headlines the macroeconomic ticket.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7380 - 0.7550 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6450 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8120 - 1.8380 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0290 - 1.0420 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9180 - 0.9270 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls poke 1.1600, await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late.
Gold consolidates above $1820, awaits US PPI, Powell
Gold price is consolidating near two-month highs of $1827, finding demand from broad-based US dollar weakness and renewed downside in the Treasury yields across the curve. The market mood remains cautious amid Chinese property sector concerns and growing inflation risks.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?
The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy ...