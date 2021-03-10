The US 3-yr Treasury auction was strong last night which helped ease US yields and allowed risk sentiment to recover further. We feel that the positive growth backdrop should support pro-cyclical commodity currencies in G10 and EM and that the wave of position cutting we have seen on the sharp move higher in US yields is now over and calmer moves, which allow carry trades to be re-entered, will prevail.

There will be a 10-yr auction today and 30-yr Thursday to look out for. The ease off in US yields and the stronger US treasury auction has allowed USD to ease off and risk currencies to recover strongly. After a wave of risk cutting since the poor US treasury auction on 25th Feb it feels that the panic move is US yields is over and risk currencies can continue to recover on the back of the strong growth back drop.

With all the focus on US yields the US CPI print later today will be watched closely. This could upset direction if it comes in above 2% YoY, expected at 1.7%. Although if it is in line or weaker it gives the market the green light to put risk back on. US Treasury auctions will also be watched closely. AUDUSD support at 0.7621 and NZDUSD at 0.7103 were firmed up when they based there again yesterday.

The low number released for the ECB PEPP bond buying on Monday was due to EUR6.3bn in debt being redeemed. Gross PEPP purchases had actually increased to EUR18.2. The increase shows the ECB is looking to limit the move higher in yields and should remove any concerns that they were not willing to act to stem the move. Not expecting any changes from the ECB tomorrow but will be interesting to hear any views on recent bond moves.

RBA governor Lowe spoke overnight. He furthered his commitment to easy policy saying that they are not considering removing or changing the 3-yr yield target and that the cash rate was very likely to be at 0.1% until at least 2024.

The strong growth story in the US should lead to USD outperformance but this will now be from a risk positive setting rather than the risk off setting that was sparked by the sharp initial move higher in yields. Being be long USD against funders JPY, CHF and EUR makes sense. The pull back in USDJPY overnight providing a buying opportunity, 108.00 support on the downside. 109.23 high becomes resistance. EURUSD expecting rallies to 1.1950 to be faded, expecting US to continue to outperform EU on this recovery.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – The euro attempted to recover above 1.19 as expected amid the USD and Treasury yields pullback. However, if bond yields resume their gains today, then the single currency will be exposed to more downside momentum. Also, if today the CPI data show a pick-up in inflation, then the US Dollar will rally as the Fed will be forced to hike rates sooner than the market expected.

GBPUSD – The Cable bulls tried to push the pair above 1.39 yesterday, but fear of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy, capping any further upside momentum. Yesterday, Britain’s top medical and scientific advisers said that “Britain is not out of the woods’ on COVID-19, and it won’t be possible to eliminate coronavirus infections and deaths.” Moving on, US Treasury yields becomes the key indicator for traders, if bond yields weakness resumes then the Pound will probably break above 1.39

USDJPY – US Treasury yields sliding from highs and the US Dollar index snapping a 4-day bullish run pulled the USDJPY south of ¥109 and below the 50-period moving average which is a short-term bearish signal as this puts a halt to the higher highs pattern that has been clearly visible since January. Unless the forex pair prints above the ¥109 level again, a pullback lower is favoured. Moreover, a weaker than expected US CPI data due to be released later today could further weigh on the dollar with ¥108.25 as key important support level.

FTSE 100 – The FTSE100 finished higher on Tuesday as US bond yields retreated from yearly highs. Today's price action will be determined by the US CPI data at 1330 GMT especially given that investors lack a clear direction since the beginning of this week rushing in and out of stocks as the risk switch flips between on and off. However, technical indicators favour an upside bullish move with 6750 as resistance and target.

DOW JONES – Risk appetite rebounded sharply yesterday after the tech-dominated NASDAQ surged 3.7% marking its biggest gain in 4 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial pulled back below 32000, despite setting new record highs earlier in the trading session. Today the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is set for final approval today in the House of Congress, but more importantly, today’s US CPI data at 1330 GMT and the 10-year bond auction tonight are key for stocks as weaker inflation and a firm auction could boost equities with 32100 as resistance while the 31600 level acts as key pivotal support for short-term traders.

DAX 30 – The DAX in Frankfurt extended its lead to a new record high yesterday fuelled by hopes that the US government will implement the $1.9 trillion relief package soon. Risk sentiment was also boosted by a dip in government bond yields. Volatility however was lower signalling a potential for a pullback today. Nevertheless, our bias for the long-term remains bullish above the 14415-resistance level.

GOLD – Gold hit our long resistance targets, ending yesterday’s session in the green while registering the biggest gains in two months, as US 10-year treasuries retreated from highs of 1.60% on the back of a strong auction on 3-year treasuries. All eye’s today on US CPI data and the $38B 10-year treasury auction, with a breach of the $1718 resistance level (coinciding with the 200 period SMA) to direct today’s session.

USOIL – WTI Crude Oil hit our short support target in early trade today, only after printing a higher high at $66 per barrel to reverse course and end yesterday’s session in the red, after API inventory data registered a surprise build-up of 12.792Mb vs. a previous of 7.356Mb. Official EIA data expected out of the US today with consensus standing at 0.816Mb. Technically, a breach of the $63 support level (coinciding with the 200 period SMA) will open the door to further downside with $62.50 and $62 as closest support targets.