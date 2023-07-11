Asia market update: Positive day in Asian equities on light news; Overnight reports of CN Govt extending property stimulus propel HK and CN properties higher; Dollar under further pressure; US CPI Wed night in focus.
General trend
- With the exception of a flat Nikkei, other Asia equity markets were markedly higher today.
- HK Hang Seng Mainland Properties index was up more than 3% shortly after the open, on the CN PBOC saying it would extend policies of financial support for real estate to end-2024. However, concrete details are still to be determined.
- US equity FUTs slightly up.
- In currencies, USD/JPY continued its steep fall of recent days, to below 141 and down to June 16 levels.
- The Korean won also caught a strong bid, up over 1.0% against USD.
- The Euro at more than 1.10 against USD is also very close to surpassing levels not seen since Feb 2022.
- Overall, the USD index at less than 101.50 is flirting with levels not seen since May '22 when the dollar was just one-third of the way through its monster tear of 2022.
- Business confidence in Australia improved to a neutral position.
- In Australia, Consumer Confidence also edged up, but Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans commented, "The key message is that sentiment is probably not going to stage a sustained lift from current deeply pessimistic levels until inflation is much lower and interest rates are firmly on hold".
- Eyes are focusing on the Wed night US CPI print.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Wed RBA Gov Lowe speech on RBA Review of Monetary Policy; Japan PPI + Core Machine Orders.
- Wed RBNZ rate decision [last week 25/25 of surveyed economists saw the OCR being unchanged at 5.50%).
- Wed night US CPI.
- Thu CN Balance of Trade.
- Thu night US PPI; Initial jobless claims.
- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final).
- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings reports begin.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,015
- Australia July Westpac Consumer Confidence: 81.3 v 79.2 prior.
- Australia Jun CBA Household Spending M/M: -1.7% v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 4.7% prior (update}.
- Australia Jun NAB Business Confidence: 0 v -4 prior.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 73.3 v 74.1 prior.
- Germany signs agreement in-principle with Australia for >100 military vehicles as part of A$1B military defense deal.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +1.0% at 18,641.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,211.
- China final Jun retail passenger vehicle sales -2.6% y/y – PCA [overnight update].
- China PBOC: Extends policies on financial support for stable and healthy development of real estate markets to end-2024.
- China to lay down AI rules with emphasis on content control – FT.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNYB v drains CNY3B prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1886 v 7.1926 prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8%% at 32,434.
- Japan Jun M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.7% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1% prior.
- Japan PM Kishida plans to meet with Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy at NATO Summit – Nikkei.
- Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Refutes speculation that govt to subsidize Sumco's production capacity expansion.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Arranging to hold G7 meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and JAXA to launch lunar lander with H2A Rocket on Aug 26.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- JAPAN SELLS ¥2.0 IN 5-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 0.132% V 0.0680% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 4.68X V 3.85X PRIOR.
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,538
- Financial press poll: Bank of Korea (BoK) to hold base rate at 3.50% through 2023; Cut to 3.25% in Q1, 2024 (v 25bps cut in Q4 2023 forecast in May).
- South Korea regulator asks major commercial banks to prepare $4B financing for potential support to credit union facing customer withdrawals [overnight update].
Other Asia
- Philippines May Trade Balance: -$4.4B v -$4.6Be.
- Philippines Jun Foreign Reserves: $99.8B v $101.3B prior.
- Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker due to alleged illegal trans-shipment of oil – statement.
North America
- US May consumer credit: $7.24B V $20.0BE.
- US Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr: Fed will pursue changes to regulations and supervision in the coming months; Banks already have enough capital to meet proposed requirements.
- US Treasury Sec Yellen: Agreed with Chinese officials to maintain open communication and deepen talks in areas of concern.
- US Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY) says on Tuesday that the US Senate will hold its first-ever classified all-Senators briefing from DoD and Intelligence Community on AI and National Security.
Europe
- Eurozone July sentix investor confidence: -22.5 V -17.9E.
- UK BOE Gov Bailey: Inflation remains unacceptably high; Headline inflation is set to fall markedly.
- EU ECB's Nagel (Germany): Euro area inflation remains too high.
- US Pres Biden: Our relationship is rock solid - follows meeting with UK PM Sunak.
- Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba: NATO decided to drop a requirement for Ukraine to follow a Membership Action Plan (MAP) as part of its pathway to joining the military alliance.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 -0.1%; ASX 200 +1.2%; Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0997-1.1023 ; JPY 140.56-141.47 ; AUD 0.6671-0.6695 ; NZD 0.6201-0.6225.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $73.40/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.8163/lb.
