Share:

Asia Market Update: Positive day in Asian equities on light news; Overnight reports of CN Govt extending property stimulus propel HK and CN properties higher; Dollar under further pressure; US CPI Wed night in focus.

General trend

- With the exception of a flat Nikkei, other Asia equity markets were markedly higher today.

- HK Hang Seng Mainland Properties index was up more than 3% shortly after the open, on the CN PBOC saying it would extending policies of financial support for real estate to end-2024. However, concrete details are still to be determined.

- US equity FUTs slightly up.

- In currencies, USD/JPY continued its steep fall of recent days, to below 141 and down to June 16 levels.

- The Korean won also caught a strong bid, up over 1.0% against USD.

- The Euro at more than 1.10 against USD is also very close to surpassing levels not seen since Feb 2022.

- Overall, the USD index at less than 101.50 is flirting with levels not seen since May '22 when the dollar was just one-third of the way through its monster tear of 2022.

- Business confidence in Australia improved to a neutral position.

- In Australia, Consumer Confidence also edged up, but Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans commented, "The key message is that sentiment is probably not going to stage a sustained lift from current deeply pessimistic levels until inflation is much lower and interest rates are firmly on hold".

- Eyes are focusing on the Wed night US CPI print.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed RBA Gov Lowe speech on RBA Review of Monetary Policy; Japan PPI + Core Machine Orders.

- Wed RBNZ rate decision [last week 25/25 of surveyed economists saw the OCR being unchanged at 5.50%).

- Wed night US CPI.

- Thu CN Balance of Trade.

- Thu night US PPI; Initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final).

- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings reports begin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,015.

- Australia July Westpac Consumer Confidence: 81.3 v 79.2 prior.

- Australia Jun CBA Household Spending M/M: -1.7% v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 4.7% prior (update}.

- Australia Jun NAB Business Confidence: 0 v -4 prior.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 73.3 v 74.1 prior.

- Germany signs agreement in-principle with Australia for >100 military vehicles as part of A$1B military defense deal.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +1.0% at 18,641.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,211.

- China final Jun retail passenger vehicle sales -2.6% y/y – PCA [overnight update].

- China PBOC: Extends policies on financial support for stable and healthy development of real estate markets to end-2024.

- China to lay down AI rules with emphasis on content control – FT.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNYB v drains CNY3B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1886 v 7.1926 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8%% at 32,434.

- Japan Jun M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.7% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1% prior.

- Japan PM Kishida plans to meet with Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy at NATO Summit – Nikkei.

- Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Refutes speculation that govt to subsidize Sumco's production capacity expansion.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Arranging to hold G7 meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and JAXA to launch lunar lander with H2A Rocket on Aug 26.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- JAPAN SELLS ¥2.0 IN 5-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 0.132% V 0.0680% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 4.68X V 3.85X PRIOR.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,538.

- Financial press poll: Bank of Korea (BoK) to hold base rate at 3.50% through 2023; Cut to 3.25% in Q1, 2024 (v 25bps cut in Q4 2023 forecast in May).

- South Korea regulator asks major commercial banks to prepare $4B financing for potential support to credit union facing customer withdrawals [overnight update].

Other Asia

- Philippines May Trade Balance: -$4.4B v -$4.6Be.

- Philippines Jun Foreign Reserves: $99.8B v $101.3B prior.

- Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker due to alleged illegal trans-shipment of oil – statement.

North America

- US MAY CONSUMER CREDIT: $7.24B V $20.0BE.

- US Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr: Fed will pursue changes to regulations and supervision in the coming months; Banks already have enough capital to meet proposed requirements.

- US Treasury Sec Yellen: Agreed with Chinese officials to maintain open communication and deepen talks in areas of concern.

- US Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY) says on Tuesday that the US Senate will hold its first-ever classified all-Senators briefing from DoD and Intelligence Community on AI and National Security.

Europe

- EURO ZONE JULY SENTIX INVESTOR CONFIDENCE: -22.5 V -17.9E.

- UK BOE Gov Bailey: Inflation remains unacceptably high; Headline inflation is set to fall markedly.

- EU ECB's Nagel (Germany): Euro area inflation remains too high.

- US Pres Biden: Our relationship is rock solid - follows meeting with UK PM Sunak.

- Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba: NATO decided to drop a requirement for Ukraine to follow a Membership Action Plan (MAP) as part of its pathway to joining the military alliance.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.1%; ASX 200 +1.2%; Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0997-1.1023 ; JPY 140.56-141.47 ; AUD 0.6671-0.6695 ; NZD 0.6201-0.6225.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $73.40/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.8163/lb.