AUD/USD eases to 0.6950 on recession, Fed talks, focus on US Consumer Confidence
AUD/USD struggles to defend recent gains amid mildly sour sentiment, sluggish session. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the week’s key data/events as it fades the week-start bullish bias around 0.6950 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD: Bulls could be about to throw in the towel
EUR/USD is on the verge of a breakout one way or the other. The euro bulls have been in charge at the start of the week but they could be tiring at this juncture.
Gold hopes for a rebound after a correction from $1,740 ahead of Fed policy
Gold price is likely to rebound after a steep correction to near $1,714.76 as oscillators have turned extremely oversold on a smaller timeframe. The precious metal witnessed a meaningful fall on Monday after failing to overstep the prior week’s high near $1,740.00.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
