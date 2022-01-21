Market movers today

Euro consumer confidence is released this afternoon. Consumer's optimism has declined over the past five months likely damped by high inflation and new restrictions related to Covid.

In the US the leading indicator from Conference Board is due out. It has been strong in the past couple of months rising around 1% m/m but it is expected by consensus to drop to 0.8% m/m in December. It is still a robust level, though.

Otherwise oil market developments and moves in the bond market will continue to be in focus.

Also in focus will be the meeting between foreign ministers of Russia and the US on the tensions in Ukraine. If the meeting is not able to provide a diplomatic breakthrough, the risk of imminent Russian military action in Ukraine increases.

Strong Philly Fed: After the surprisingly weak Empire State business indicator earlier this week Philly Fed index surprised on the upside rising to 23.3 from 15.4 prior. Hence, the manufacturing outlook might be better than feared. Note that the headline number is not calculated as the ISM. Such a calculation would according to Bloomberg point to a second consecutive drop since the November high.

ECB Minutes: Minutes confirmed that the single most indicator to watch this year is wages, in respect of what could trigger a faster ECB policy normalisation than envisaged by ECB President Lagarde.

Sentiment turn around: The US equity market made a turn around yesterday night and after trading with solid gains the major indices ended the day down roughly 1 percent a few hours before the closing bell, with tech heavy Nasdaq down 1.3%. The poor risk sentiment was also visible in the FX market and commodity markets. The usual safe-havens USD, JPY and CHF gained, whereas risk sensitive currencies like SEK and NOK suffered. In the commodity market oil dropped close to 2 USD a barrel.

Risk-on/risk-off back? Noteworthy, this time the poor sentiment was accompanied by a drop in yields and a traditional 2s10s risk-off curve flattening. Hence, we were back to a traditional risk-on/risk-off trading between equity and treasuries. The fear of less Fed stimuli and reduced growth is weighing on sentiment and push investors towards treasuries. The latter safe-haven move together with investors reallocating between equities and bonds as 10Y US treasury yields trades close to 2% could be factors that will stabilize the bond market for now.

Russia-Ukraine tensions: Risk sentiment is also dwarfed by the increasing risk of a military stand-off between Russia and Ukraine. Biden yesterday sharpened his rhetoric saying that 'Russia will pay a heavy price' if Russian units moves across the border and make an invasion. The "line in the sand" comments came after yesterday's controversial Biden comment that a 'minor incursion' would not prompt a severe allied response. See also this FT article. Yesterday's 'heavy price' comment from Biden almost sounded like Obama's famous 2012 'red line' policy in respect of the use a chemical weapon in Syria. A 'red line' that by the way did not hold long.

After the Biden comments the market will keep an even closer eye on the meeting between the US and Russian foreign ministers later today.

Equities: Equities tumbled yesterday led a massive late hour turnaround in US. The negative sentiment continuing this morning with a drop in bond yields it raises the risk of going from a rotation story to sell-off story. As the negative turnaround happened late in the US session one can see a huge sector difference in Europe vs. US were cyclicals underperforming in US and outperforming in Europe. No surprise to see volatility creeping higher with the VIX index north of 25. In US -0.9%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -1.3% and Russell 2000 -1.9%.

Asian markets are all lower this morning but more important US futures are continuing lower led by Nasdaq.

FI: The rise in Global bond yields took a pause yesterday as both US treasuries and European yields rallied. Bonds have a hard time breaking through 0% and 10y US treasuries through 2%.

FX: The end to yesterday's session brought some big moves in FX markets with USD, JPY and CHF posting gains while Scandies and most EM currencies suffered considerable losses. EUR/SEK rose above 10.40 while EUR/NOK spiked to the 10.00-figure.

Credit: Mostly positive sentiment in credit markets yesterday, where low beta cash bonds tightened marginally with Investment grade some 0.7bp lower. HY on the other hand widened slightly, although liquidity was modest. Both main and xover saw slight improvements in the CDS market.