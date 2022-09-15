US equities eked out small gains yesterday as dip buyers timidly came in, but risks remain tilted to the downside with the disappointing inflation figures, and the risk of the largest rail strike in the US since 1992.

Released yesterday, the US producer price data didn’t enchant investors. The headline figure fell for the second consecutive month but the core PPI strengthened, hinting that most of the easing in producer inflation was due to cheaper energy prices – which however remain very volatile, and which, more importantly carries a decent upside risk.

The barrel of American crude flirted with the $90 mark yesterday, without however being able to clear resistance at this level. Energy companies gained despite news that Europeans are looking to raise $140 billion euros from energy companies to help households and businesses survive through winter.

The S&P500 recover a part of losses yesterday, as Nasdaq gained 0.84%. But the risks remain clearly tilted to the downside. The US dollar remains relatively strong near the 20-year highs, the EURUSD consolidates below parity as gold slipped back below $1700 per ounce. The USDJPY retreated on expectation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could intervene to stop the yen’s depreciation.

Ethereum trades around $1600 as Merger Upgrade is now imminent!