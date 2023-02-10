Share:

The world is changing fundamentally as we enter what we call a multipolar world, where it is necessary to look at the global economy and markets not globally but focusing on different parts of the world across the length and breadth of the earth.

Polycrisis

In reality, today's world faces a series of converging challenges that create what we call poly-crisis with multipolar opportunities, where a series of major challenges emerge simultaneously. Russia's war in Ukraine has caused food and energy prices to rise significantly. A consequence of the large increases in food and energy is a significant increase in the cost of living, which can widen inequalities between countries and societies and trigger social unrest.

In the meantime, climate change remains the biggest challenge of the coming decades as carbon emissions burden the environment to the extent that they dangerously raise the earth's temperature. A fact that can cause an increase in sea level and dramatic consequences in the offshore areas of the planet, changing the earth's geography and causing chain reactions at a social and economic level.

The question is, how can we become capable of handling multipolarity and poly-crisis?

In the next two years, the increase in the cost of living will be the biggest risk to the global economy, but the biggest threat for the next decades will be the failure to manage the climate crisis. Most of the long-term threats are related to climate change. Loss of biodiversity and destruction of ecosystems will lead to waves of internal and external migration flows. Polycrisis requires the coordination of many forces that must work together to understand the global economic environment.

The global economic environment

In 2023, Europe will suffer the most. The US will probably avoid recession, while China, given the reopening of its economy, is expected to move with GDP growth rates of more than 4%; furthermore, India's economy will grow at even higher growth rates.

The opening of the economy in China will be the biggest event of the year, capable of creating a new cycle of rising commodity prices and further inflation pressures. The shutdown of China's economy in recent years has created conditions of excess demand. This fact, together with the increase in domestic consumption, is expected to increase industrial production, which will work positively for national and global GDP growth. Demand will likely drive commodity prices up and act as a lever to keep inflation high.

Risk-free interest rates will move steadily upward, offering returns to depositors and investors while raising the cost of borrowing for businesses and households that have borrowed or want to borrow. As interest rates rise and profit margins shrink, in a multipolar world innovative entrepreneurship will be key to growth.

Investment opportunities

Companies in the health, artificial intelligence, technology and microprocessor manufacturing sectors are of particular investment interest. We are moving into a new era of re-globalization with interactions in an inclusive global economy. In a new era where cost factors will be less important while more important will be the way to build a sustainable world with broader perspectives.

Economies are no longer the same; it is now necessary to look beyond the regional level as we see that in many different regions of the world, including the Middle East, the Arabian Peninsula and India, there is a restructuring of economic development patterns. In these regions, we see incredible changes happening, which will be one of the key themes of the global economy in the coming decades.

Asia is expected to play a decisive factor in the coming years in the global GDP, not only from China but also from India and Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries that will become important players in the world economy, since according to the IMF, Asia will represent in 2027 45% of global GDP. So global growth is expected to come from this part of the world.

In developed economies

Inflation in advanced economies is expected to ease its increase as energy prices are much lower this year than last year, while the labour market is behaving remarkably well. The good news is that in advanced economies, unemployment is falling as the labour supply remains strong.

Consumers remain with high deposits and companies with high capital, reserves and liquidity. At the same time, banks that operate mostly under a strict regulatory framework appear strong in dealing with shocks from possible disruptions, which will be due to a slowdown in the economy. The investment sentiment is improving as although there is a possibility of a slowdown, corporate investments are coming back, indicating a positive investment attitude.

In Europe, everyone is much more prepared for a potential crisis than in previous decades, as businesses have cash reserves and manageable debt; furthermore, policymakers have many more crisis management tools at their disposal.

In conclusion

The recession expected in Europe is not likely to be deep, while global growth this year is expected to be satisfactory. Nevertheless, the maintenance of interest rates at high levels due to persistent inflation for a long-time horizon raises questions regarding the increase in the credit risk of companies in some branches of the economy and some countries with a high level of debt obligations.

One aspect of instability will continue to be fragile geopolitical stability as it will be out of control in the hands of leaders of many different governments serving their opportunistic purposes. Geopolitical stability requires partnerships guided by the careful search for solutions to global issues without exclusion.

Education, training, and upskilling will be key issues for the global economy, as it will be how everyone can participate in the economic growth that comes from a multipolar world where innovation will be the key to investment in entrepreneurship and equitable growth to reduce inequalities inclusively.