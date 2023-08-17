Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 103.260.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 79.98.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 22 ticks and trading at 118.22.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 47 ticks Higher and trading at 4429.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1926.80. Gold is 15 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Higher at this time..

Possible challenges to traders

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:50 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:50 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:50 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/16/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/16/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Crude and the USD were trading Lower Wednesday morning and this usually reflects an Upside Day. Initially the markets did rise and stayed in positive territory until around 2:30 PM when it fell and did not regain a positive stance. The Dow dropped 181 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Everything seemed set to go Wednesday morning as the markets were poised to Higher and initially did go Higher. However, after 2 PM EST the FOMC Minutes were released which tells us what the Fed was thinking during their recent FOMC Meeting. It wasn't positive as the Fed is still concerned about inflation and it appears that they aren't done hiking rates yet. When this will happen, no one knows for sure, but one analyst suggested the Fed hold steady in the fall but then hike in November. That would be the worst thing they could do as that it Holiday Shopping time for Christmas and if they wanted to kill the Holiday Season, well that the thing to do. Of course, this is subjective and as in all things, only time will tell...