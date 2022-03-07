There is a lot packed into the next few days, ranging from two central bank meetings to a string of quarterly and monthly data. Polish central bank meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, should bring further tightening of monetary policy. We expect the NBP to stick to a 50bp hike, thus bringing the key rate up to 3.25%. However, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sharp depreciation of the zloty, the central bank could opt for a bolder increase of 75bp. Thursday’s Serbian central bank meeting is likely to keep the key rate untouched a t 1%. We expect the central bank to start hiking in April, after it makes full use of its reverse repo tightening operations. Slovakia and Romania will complete the CEE list of refined 4Q21 GDP prints and breakdowns. We expect flash estimates of 2.2% y/y in Romania and 1.3% y/y in Slovakia to be confirmed. Some changes in the historical data may occur due to revisions. Domestic demand should be the key driver of growth. Furthermore, inflation figures for February will be published in Hungary, Czechia and Serbia. We expect inflation to have remained at peak level of 8.2% y/y in Serbia, whereas it is likely to have sped up further to 8.2% y/y in Hungary and to 10.3% y/y in Czechia. Energy and food prices are the most important pro-inflationary drivers, but also demand-side factors contribute significantly. January industrial output growth will be released in Czechia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Despite softening somewhat, supply-chain problems weigh on manufacturing, compounded by higher energy prices. Thus, we anticipate a milder contraction of 0.7% year-on-year in Czechia. Slovak and Slovenian industry should keep a positive footprint of around 6% y/y. We are currently working on our forecast updates (current forecasts are under revision) taking into consideration the invasion of Ukraine. New forecasts will be released this week in our Macro Outlook publications for individual countries as well as summarized in our quarterly report What’s up in CEE.

FX market developments

Even a +75bp hike in the one-week deposit rate did not stop the depreciation of the Hungarian forint, which was the worst performing CEE currency last week, losing more than 5% vs. the EUR w/w. The slide of the CZK and PLN was also spectacular, triggering FX interventions by those countries' central banks. We think that, given the excessive amount of FX reserves accumulated during the FX intervention floor regime and abundant CZK liquidity sterilized at the CNB, the current interventions are an excellent opportunity to unwind the previous operations and reduce the central bank’s balance sheet. These legacies were (to some extent) preventing the CZK from seeing organic appreciation at a time when appreciation could help to tame imported inflation. Another piece of positive news was the announcement from Poland’s MinFin, which stated that proceeds from EU funds will be primarily exchanged on the market. We believe that the conversions done exclusively via central banks over a longer period of time contributed to a weaker currency. Conversions at the central bank were de-facto the equivalent of interventions against its own currency. Our current FX forecasts are under revision; updates will be published together will new macro forecasts later this week.

Bond market developments

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered safe-haven flows that resulted in a 20-40bp w/w decline in 10Y government bond yields in the US and among Euro Area member states. The risk-off mode continued to hit CEE bond markets last week; 10Y LCY bond yields climbed further up about 20bp w/w in Poland and Romania and 40bp w/w in Hungary. The move in Hungary was also exaggerated by a domestic factor – a steeper increase in the 1w deposit rate that the MNB delivered to support its currency. As the market expects higher interest rates in the current tightening cycle (near 7%), the mid part of the HGB yield curve moved up about 50bp w/w. Spreads on Eurobonds also widened quite considerably, mainly for non-investment grade sovereigns (60-120bp w/w). This week, there are plenty of bond auctions scheduled across the region that should provide a better test of where the real bids are.

Download The Full CEE Market Insights