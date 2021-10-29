Next week, central bank meetings in Poland and Czechia will be the main focus. After a higher than expected flash estimate for October inflation in Poland (6.8% vs. 6.4%), we see little reason why Poland’s MPC should not go for a 50bp interest rate hike on Wednesday. We expect inflation to exceed 7% in the next few months and also the newly published NBP projection should point to a higher inflation trajectory in 2022 compared to the last forecast. In Czechia, given the weaker than expected GDP growth flash estimate for 3Q21 and persisting supply-side issues, we expect the CNB to slow down its pace of tightening and opt for a 50bp rate hike on Thursday. At the beginning of the week, PMIs for October will be published in Czechia, Hungary, and Poland. From macro releases, September retail sales for Czechia, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia may show some moderation of y/y growth, while September industrial production likely contracted in Hungary due to supply-side issues and the high base from a year ago. Serbia will publish its 3Q21 GDP growth flash estimate, which we expect to land at 7.3% y/y, supported by robust private consumption. In Romania, a new PNL-led minority government should ask the parliament for a vote of confidence, hoping that PSD will back the vote. Today, after the market’s close, Moody’s is scheduled to review the Polish rating, S&P will review the Czech rating, while Fitch will review the Slovak credit rating.

FX market developments

CEE currencies were mixed over the course of the week, affected by both global and local factors. Dampened global sentiment and persistent worries about inflation and supply-side bottlenecks hampering the global recovery, continue to weigh on the Czech koruna. Ahead of next week’s central bank meeting, the EURCZK remains locked at around 25.70. We expect the CNB to deliver a 50bp increase next week and to continue the tightening cycle until 2.5% next year, conditional on the expected strengthening of the koruna. The markets are optimistically expecting a repo rate of 3%, and if those expectations are disappointed, the koruna could weaken to 26.0 vs. the EUR. Elsewhere, the ongoing conflict with the EU and fining Poland for not obeying the ECJ ruling regarding the Disciplinary Chamber in the Supreme Court is weighing on the PLN. However, the zloty did not react to inflation for October that was above expectations, which will, in our view, force the central bank to react more swiftly at next week’s rate-setting meeting. Should those expectations be disappointed, the PLN could weaken visibly. On the other hand, the Hungarian forint appreciated and returned to HUF 360 vs. the EUR.

Bond market developments

According to the flash estimate, Polish inflation surged to 6.8% y/y in October. We thus revised upwards our inflation as well as interest rate outlook for this and next year. With inflation close to 7% y/y and expected to peak at 7.5-8.0% y/y at the turn of the year, the National Bank of Poland has little or no choice but to react more swiftly at its rate-setting meeting next week (November 3). We expect the NBP to hike by 50bp to 1.0% and to end the cycle at 2-2.5% by mid-2022. Following the inflation surprise, the 2Y yield jumped by 14bp to almost 2.0% and the markets are currently pricing in a 150bp increase in three months and more than a 200bp increase within a year. Elsewhere, the Romanian MinFin plans to sell up to RON 4.4bn in local currency papers in November and is likely to tap the international bond market as soon as a new government is formed. Moreover, EUR 3.8bn in pre-financing from RRF is expected by the end of the year. However, the passing of next year’s budget bill should be the next real test for the new government, assuming that it secures the confidence vote next week.

Download The Full CEE Market Insights