Notes/observations

- A flood of ECB speakers brought in hawkish tones that reinforced another 25bps hike in July, with the most hawkish of members vouching for a hike in Sept also. View among the committee remains that any decisions after the summer break will be data dependent. Comments were seen from Nagel, Vasle, Simkus, Rehn, Muller and Holzmann.

- Overnight, Bank of Japan (BOJ) left policy unchanged, for both its Interest Rate on Excess Reserves and YCC targets, marking the second decision under new Gov Ueda. Ueda's post rate decision comments supported continuation of easing policy, but did note a big shift in price view could lead to policy change. Ueda said BOJ will mull responses should market function deteriate and did not comment on FX or stock market levels.

- Concluding the week, we see diverging central bank policies across the globe, with China PBOC cuts and BOJ maintaining its ultra-easy policy, ECB continuing to hike while the FOMC pausing.

- Option expiration occurring on Friday.

- US to observe national holiday 'Juneteenth' on Mon, Jun 19th with market closures.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng outperforming at +1.1%. EU indices are +0.3-0.8%. US futures are +0.1-0.2%. Gold +0.3%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.2%, WTI -0.2%, TTF -14.6%; Crypto: BTC +2.5%, ETH +2.0%.

Asia

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and YCC unchanged at -0.10% and maintained Yield Control (as expected).

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that excessive price moves were undesirable and closely watching FX situation. Had no comment on current JPY level.

Europe

- ECB officials said to be prepared for a 'tough debate' at the next meeting in July over whether an additional hike would be needed at the Sept meeting.

- ECB said to have begun debate on evening out the corridor between the ECB's three interest rates, part of eventual effort to move away from 'easy money'. Saw the topic of rates corridor gaining relevance later this year.

- Two of UK’s biggest lenders (NatWest and Nationwide) to raise mortgage rates.

Americas

- White House National Security Advisor Sullivan stated that was not expecting any breakthrough in relations with China from Blinken’s trip to Beijing. US believed that the trip to Washington by India’s Modi next week was more important than US visit to China.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.45% at 466.40, FTSE +0.64% at 7,677.40, DAX +0.35% at 16,347.45, CAC-40 +0.78% at 7,347.80, IBEX-35 +0.53% at 9,481.03, FTSE MIB +0.71% at 27,930.00, SMI +0.72% at 11,384.60, S&P 500 Futures +0.12%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally higher and advanced into the green as the session progressed; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and utilities; underperforming sectors include materials and technology; reportedly major media and AI companies reach a deal over copyright issues around news content; Alma Media’s largest shareholder moves to take the company private; reportedly Credit Agricole and ABN Amro looking to acquire Degroof Petercam; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: LVMH [MC.FR] +1.0% (analyst action - Goldman Sachs raises European retailers from Underweight to Overweight), Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +1.0% (wage price negotiations), Currys [CURY.UK] -2.5% (commences strategic review of Greek business, Kotsovolo; Could lead to a sale).

- Consumer staples: Tesco [TSCO.UK] -1.0% (reports Q1 sales; inflation color).

- Healthcare: MorphoSys [MOR.DE] +11.0% (analyst action - raised to Overweight at JP Morgan), Roche [ROG.UK] +1.5% (FDA approves Genentech’s Columvi).

- Industrials: Travis Perkins [TPK.UK] -5.5% (cuts outlook; Q2-to-date trends), Lenzing [LNZ.AT] -6.5% (launches €400M capital increase with subscription rights).

Speakers

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) reiterated Council stance that rates would be kept at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to return to 2% inflation target.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) May need to keep raising rates after summer break. Reiterated that core inflation was stubbornly high; Still a long way to go and not all clear on inflation. Decisive monetary policy action was important.

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria) noted that rate decisions after summer break to be data dependent, another move might be needed if current trends continued. Key question is how persistent core inflation is.

- ECB's Vasle (Slovenia): Believe in another 25bps hike in July before summer break with further decisions to be data-dependent; Need to continue with gradual tightening.

- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania, hawk) stated that Council must hike interest rates in July; Too early to say what to do in Sept; Did not see rate cuts at start of next year.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia) stated that rates had not yet reach its terminal rate as inflation remains too high.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated ahead of the EcoFin meeting that EU member States were close to reform on fiscal rules and wanted an agreement by end of 2023.

- Germany Fin Min Lindner reiterated stance that automatic EU fiscal rules were needed.

- Hungary PM Orban reiterated to bring domestic CPI to under 10% by year-end. Govt to announce new measures to aid economy during week of Jun 19th.

- IMF commented that ECB should continue to tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down. It urged a swift agreement on reform regarding EU fiscal and debt rules to support fiscal sustainability over the longer term.

- BOJ Gov Ueda post rate decision press conference reiterated overall assessment that domestic economy was picking up. Reiterated that uncertainties were extremely high for economy. Needed to pay attention to financial and FX markets. Reiterated stance that more time was needed to meet the BOJ's 2% inflation target. Outlook on wages was highly uncertain. Inflation expectations was the most relevant gauge of sustainable, stable achievement of 2% target. Important that currency moved stably and reflected fundamentals. Had no comment on current FX levels.

- Japan's ruling parties voted down a no-confidence motion.

- Japan govt spokesperson reiterated stance that expected BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately to realize its price stability target.

- Saudi Oil Min Abdulaziz reiterated view that OPEC+ agreement was achieving market stability.

Currencies/fixed income

- FX market saw some price movements as central bank policy divergence was in focus and the main driver of sentiment.

- USD was softer against the major European pairs. Dealers noted that Fed chair Powell was "ot as outspoken in signaling further interest rate hike following the Jun pause. Dealers noted that the Fed had never before hike after a pause period in the past.

- ECB official out in force on need to continue with tightening.

- BOJ continued to remain dovish as JPY maintain its soft footing as divergence between BOJ and other central banks widen.

Economic data

- (FR) France Q1 Final Wages Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Q1 Labour Costs Y/Y: 6.2% v 4.2% prior.

- (AT) Austria May Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.8% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech May PPI Industrial M/M: -0.8% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.8%e.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank (TCMB) Jun Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 30.7% v 29.8% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 61.1K v 76.5K prior.

- (TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves w/e Jun 9t: $220.3BB v $221.1B prior.

- (IT) Italy May Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.6% prelim.

- (IT) Italy May Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.1% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): # v 118.8e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jun 9th (RUB): 17.82T v 17.63T prior.

- (UK) May BoE/Ipsos Quarterly Inflation Survey: Next 12 Month Outlook: 3.5% v 3.9% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Final CPI Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.1% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3% advance; CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q1 Labour Costs Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.6% prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Total Trade Balance: €0.3B v €7.6B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€0.9B v -€0.8B prior.

- (CY) Cyprus May CPI Harmonized M/M: 0.4% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.9% prior.

Fixed income Issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2053 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (EU) European Finance Ministers (EcoFin) meeting.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 06:00 (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France).

- 06:00 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal).

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (EU) ECB TLTRO III early repayments.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil June FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: -2.1%e v -1.5% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jun 9th: No est v $595.1B prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:45 (US) Fed's Waller.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May CPI Core M/M: 0.4%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 11.5%e v 12.2% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: +0.3%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 5.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v -19.1B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: +1.6%e v -0.1% prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e June 9th: No est v $585.0B prior.

- 09:00 (US) Fed's Barkin.

- 10:00 (US) June Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 60.0e v 59.2 prior.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody’s on Turkey; Fitch on Norway).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count