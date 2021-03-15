This week in CEE

This week’s calendar is dominated by February data releases in Poland. Starting with the inflation print on Monday that, despite the high base from last year, should show headline inflation at 2.7% y/y, courtesy of increases in electricity prices and newly introduced taxes and fees. Moreover, adjusted weights in the inflation basket, based on last year’s consumption patterns, may alter the picture for inflation for both January and February. February wage growth in Poland is likely to have sustained solid dynamics. A pick-up in last month’s industrial production is anticipated, aided by improved sentiment. On the other hand, despite shops reopening in February, we still expect negative growth of Polish retail sales. Slovakia and Croatia will publish their February inflation prints, as well. These are likely to show only a mild pick-up from January, as domestic inflationary pressures remain muted. February unemployment rate in Slovakia and Croatia will be influenced by the restrictive measures in place, thus likely showing a slight increase. Producer prices in Czechia, Poland and Slovenia could see an increase due to rising global commodity prices.

CEE Recovery Index

In the first week of March, the CEE Recovery Index dropped marginally. The main reason behind the correction was a decrease in the most volatile components, electricity consumption and air pollution. On the other hand, mobility across all categories remained broadly unchanged, despite recent tightening of the measures in some CEE countries. Although the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns did not weigh on economic activity as strongly as the first wave, we expect 1Q21 to still be characterized by weaker growth. Later in the year, we expect a solid rebound. However, the pandemic development remains the key risk factor.

FX market developments

The Czech koruna and Hungarian forint benefited from the weaker US dollar and appreciated over the course of the week. Other CEE currencies were mostly unchanged on a weekly basis. We expect the CZK to stay above 26.0 vs. the EUR in the coming weeks and strengthen as soon as the pandemic situation improves and restrictions are lifted. The Hungarian central bank will monitor the FX development and could react with an increase of the one-week deposit rate to tame the depreciation of the forint. The National Bank of Poland's comment that it is considering adjusting its asset purchase program stressed the bank’s commitment to a loose monetary policy that will, in our view, limit the appreciation potential of the zloty.

Bond market developments

The announcement from the ECB that they are ready to intensify asset purchases in the next quarter in order to avoid an excessive increase of yields calmed down the situation on European bond markets. However, Czech 10Y bond yields increased further to 1.85% (+15bp w/w), as the CNB was among the few central banks that neither has a bond-buying program nor plans any. Romanian 10Y bond yields dropped to 3% (-25bp w/w), as the central bank resumed ROMGBs buying for the first time since mid-August. The Polish and Hungarian central banks commented that they will make their purchase programs more flexible, with the latter one allowed to buy above the current 50% of the bond issue limit.

