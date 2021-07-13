Central bank projection points to strong economic growth and increased inflation until 2023. Tightening could be considered if: growth is sustained amid next pandemic wave, inflation stays above 3.5% and is demand driven. Thus, first hike likely to be delayed until 1Q22.

Watch this week

NBP likely to remain on hold until 1Q22

After keeping interest rates unchanged at last week’s MPC meeting, the National Bank of Poland presented its detailed inflation and growth projection. In line with expectations, the inflation and growth forecasts for this year have been revised visibly upwards with slight adjustments beyond 2021. The central bank expects CPI to be 4.1% in 2021 (vs. 3.2% in the March projection), 3.3% in 2022 (vs. 2.8% in March) and 3.4% in 2023 (vs. 3.2% in March). The NBP sees GDP growth at 5.0% in 2021 (vs. 4.0% in March), 5.4% in 2022 (vs. 5.5% in March) and at 5.3% in 2023 (vs. 5.4% in March).

The NBP expects inflation to ease next year, as some one-off factors (commodity and administered price increases) as well as the base effect should drag inflation down. In 2023, CPI will begin to rise again, driven by demand-side pressures related to the economic rebound. The central bank expects the output gap to close this year and become positive in 2022, increasing price pressures. Spending related to the Recovery Plan could add 0.2pp to the headline figure beginning from 2023. All in all, risks to the inflation outlook are symmetric and, besides the pandemic, future development of commodity prices is the key factor.

The impact of the Recovery Plan on GDP growth should be the strongest in 2022-23 and should amount to 0.4pp annually. The central bank assumes that Poland will utilize 40% of available grants in 2021-23. On the other hand, the impact of the ‘New Deal’ is hard to estimate, as not enough details are as yet available. Overall risks to growth forecast are tilted to the downside and are related to pandemic development, as the NBP expects another wave in autumn.

Although the July projection points to strong economic growth over the forecast horizon and inflation remaining close to the upper bound of the target, the NBP is to remain hesitant and delay policy normalization. During Friday’s press conference, Governor Glapinski named three conditions under which MPC could began to discuss monetary tightening: the next wave of the pandemic will not affect growth, inflation stays above 3.5% y/y and will be demand driven accompanied by strong labor market. We therefore think that the NBP will delay the first 15bp hike until 1Q22, while the asset purchases program will end by the end of the year. If economic activity is not strongly limited by the restrictions in autumn, the NBP could already hike in 4Q21.

Last week’s highlights

According to preliminary data, unemployment rate dropped by 0.1pp to 6.0% in June.

Market developments

Bond market drivers –10Y yield returned below 1.7%

Over the course of the week, the long end of the LCY curve returned below the 1.7% mark, following the development of the 10Y German Bund. As a result, the spread against the 10Y Bund widened marginally towards 200bp. At the first auction in 3Q21, the MinFin bought back papers worth PLN 5.2bn and sold bonds worth PLN 5.5bn. Next week, the regular bond auction is scheduled with supply of PLN 4-8bn. This week, the NBP will hold a QE tender and state development bank BGK plans to tap the market with up to PLN 1bn in 7Y and 10Y papers. In light of no important local macro releases, the QE auction will be the key event for the Polish bond market. Last month, the NBP bought only PLN 2bn, fueling market speculations about the start of the tapering process. During Friday’s press conference, the governor reiterated that asset purchases must end ahead of any tightening and the central bank’s operations depend on the market situation.

FX market drivers – Zloty locked above 4.50 vs. EUR

Growing market concerns over the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on economic recovery weighed on CEE currencies. After briefly breaking the 4.50 margin vs. the EUR, the zloty weakened and moved toward 4.55 vs. the EUR by the end of the week. The MPC meeting did not affect the currency, as stability was broadly expected. At Friday’s conference, the governor said that the central bank does not want a stronger zloty, as that would limit the effects of monetary easing. Glapinski reiterated that the NBP could intervene on the FX market if needed.

