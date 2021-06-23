Leaving the COVID-19 crisis behind The combination of lockdown measures and vaccination roll-out has curtailed the third covid-19 wave. In response to the rise in infection rrates over the winter, Poland implemented new lockdown measures targeting Schools and service sectors. The third wave this year peaked in late March as vaccinations reached the more vulnerable. The daily infection numbers are now back to the lows seen over last summer.
Vaccinations are proceeding in line with the EU average. Almost 42% of the population has been either partly or fully vaccinated. Initially the Polish population was among the world’s most skeptical towards the COVID-19 vaccines with just 55% saying they intended to be vaccinated (compared with a global average 75%). However, the attitude has been improving with a survey from late April showing that more than 60% would take the vaccines in addition to the 18% that had already been vaccinated at that time.
The easing of restrictions and less fear of catching the virus amid increasing degree of vaccinations have led to a resumption in service sector activity which is now at the highest level since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in early March 2020, which will bode well for retail sales and private consumption in late Q2 and H2 2021.
A forceful recovery on the cards for H2
The Polish economy is supported by both the re-opening as well as accommodative economic policies. Monetary policies remain highly expansionary with the central bank real rate at the lowest levels which together with the central bank’s QE has created amble liquidity in the system (see the charts below). On top of the easy monetary policy, the central bank has intervened verbally and actively in the FX market to prevent a rapid strengthening of the Zloty, which will inter alia support net exports. At the same time, fiscal policies will stay mildly expansionary and the EU recovery fund will boost public and private investments (the overall package amounts to about 8% of GDP) particularly in 2022-23. The fact that vaccinations now protect the most vulnerable groups should prevent new restrictions in the fall.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears aim for 1.1900 retest with eyes on PMI data
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900, snapping a two-day uptrend heading into European session. The US dollar recovery weighs on the major ahead of the key Eurozone and US PMIs. Speeches from the ECB and the Fed policymakers will be closely followed.
GBP/USD remains stuck around multi-month high ahead of UK PMI data
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3900, as the upside appears capped near the 1.3950 level. The US dollar’s rebound from the early dip exerts pressure on the pair. Sterling remains grounded on positive vibes from Brexit chaos. PMI data eyed.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell
Gold price witnessed good two-way businesses on Tuesday, as the bears regained control following an earlier advance to $1790. Gold price fell as low as $1772 before reversing to $1779 at the close.
Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off
XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level. XRP price crashed roughly 40% breaking through the May 23 swing low at $0.703.
AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.