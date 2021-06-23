Leaving the COVID-19 crisis behind The combination of lockdown measures and vaccination roll-out has curtailed the third covid-19 wave. In response to the rise in infection rrates over the winter, Poland implemented new lockdown measures targeting Schools and service sectors. The third wave this year peaked in late March as vaccinations reached the more vulnerable. The daily infection numbers are now back to the lows seen over last summer.

Vaccinations are proceeding in line with the EU average. Almost 42% of the population has been either partly or fully vaccinated. Initially the Polish population was among the world’s most skeptical towards the COVID-19 vaccines with just 55% saying they intended to be vaccinated (compared with a global average 75%). However, the attitude has been improving with a survey from late April showing that more than 60% would take the vaccines in addition to the 18% that had already been vaccinated at that time.

The easing of restrictions and less fear of catching the virus amid increasing degree of vaccinations have led to a resumption in service sector activity which is now at the highest level since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in early March 2020, which will bode well for retail sales and private consumption in late Q2 and H2 2021.

A forceful recovery on the cards for H2

The Polish economy is supported by both the re-opening as well as accommodative economic policies. Monetary policies remain highly expansionary with the central bank real rate at the lowest levels which together with the central bank’s QE has created amble liquidity in the system (see the charts below). On top of the easy monetary policy, the central bank has intervened verbally and actively in the FX market to prevent a rapid strengthening of the Zloty, which will inter alia support net exports. At the same time, fiscal policies will stay mildly expansionary and the EU recovery fund will boost public and private investments (the overall package amounts to about 8% of GDP) particularly in 2022-23. The fact that vaccinations now protect the most vulnerable groups should prevent new restrictions in the fall.

