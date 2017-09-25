Poker game starts after German elections

With Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU winning in Sunday’s elections in Germany, one can say it is a bittersweet victory. Merkel received 33.0 percent of votes representing 246 seats in Bundestag, but lost its coalition partner SPD with its 20.0 percent share and 153 seats. Both CDU/CSU and SPD lost their share in Bundestag with CDU/CSU losing 65 seats and SPD losing 40 seats compared to last term. The far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a clear winner gaining 13.5 percent or 94 seats.

This is leaving Merkel forming partnership with liberal FPD and Greens in so-called Jamaica coalition. Such combination would have represented 55.4 percent of Bundestag with a 38 seats majority. As no other combination would bring Merkel parliamentary coalition, Jamaica coalition is the only choice regardless of a harsh pre-election rhetoric of Liberals and Greens to each other.

Jamaica coalition is seen very fragile given the ideological differences with Liberals being business friendly and Greens pursuing environmental issues that are not business friendly.

Business leaders, including IFO chief economist Klaus Wohlrabe, see drawbacks in forming Jamaica coalition.

“So uncertainty can certainly spread,” Wohlrabe said for Reuters after weaker than expected IFO business climate reading for September. Wohlrane also said the German economy would probably be weaker in the third quarter than the first two, but overall 2017 would be a very good year.

With Germany seeking to form new government after elections and the economy seen slowing down, current strength of EUR is in jeopardy, particularly against the US Dollar and the only source of its standing stems from upcoming QE tapering by the ECB that might be part of Draghi’s speech later on Monday.