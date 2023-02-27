Share:

Outlook: We get a mixed bag of data this week, including CPI from European countries and the composite eurozone on Thursday. Australia has CPI on Wednesday–Econoday says it’s expected at a whopping 8%. China offers the big plate on Wednesday but services not until Friday, while in the US, we get ISM manufacturing PMI on Wednesday and before that, consumer confidence. ISM services is on Friday. At a guess, PMI’s are still the top driver and those two will be the ones to watch for signs of robustness or recession.

Today it’s Jan durable goods orders, Jan pending home sales, and the Feb Dallas Fed manufacturing survey.

Econoday: “Unemployment rates will make headlines on Wednesday from Germany and the Eurozone on Thursday. ECB minutes will be sorted through on Thursday for indications on next month’s meeting. Other data to watch include Japanese industrial production and retail sales on Tuesday and Germany merchandise trade on Friday.”

We wrote on Friday that if the actual PCE levels were higher than forecast, the dollar would get a mild and likely short-lived boost–simply because it’s Friday and then already long speculators would be happy to get square for the weekend. After the boost, the dollar goes down anyway.

The boost was a whole lot more than mild and so far, not short-lived, a function of the size of the actual increase over the expected, especially in the core–4.7% when 4.3% was forecast. The headline is a full 0.5% higher than forecast at 5.4% vs. 4.9% expected.

These numbers qualify as a Shock. The FT points out that the new data was a reality check for those who were dining on wishful thinking, with a pivot to cuts later this year. “Futures markets, which had previously reflected bets that the US central bank would reduce interest rates twice later this year, now predict that rates will rise to 5.4 per cent by July, with at most a single cut by the end of the year.” One portfolio manager told the FT “Things were priced for perfection – investors were betting that the Fed was going to get inflation down successfully and quickly. I think this process is going to take longer than people thought.”

The aftermath includes a loss in emerging markets and lower-rated and junk bonds, which always happens when risk is higher than we thought. And “Now, some analysts are wondering whether the central bank’s own projections are too conservative.

“’There is a real chance that we could go over a 6 per cent rate. If the data continue to show improvement, there is a real chance that the Fed is behind the curve at the moment and that rates have to go up more than expected,’” said Calvin Tse, head of Americas macro strategy at BNP Paribas.”

A Reader sent us a Twitter from Jim Bianco yesterday: the probability of 25 bp on March 22 is 100%. It’s also 100% for 25 bp at the May 3 meeting–to 5.25%, above the Dec dot-plot expectation of 5.1%.

Then the probability dips to 72% for a 25 bp hike at the June 14 meeting, which would take the yield to 5.50%, and finally, a 29% probability of yet another hike at the July 26 meeting, to 5.75%.

And see the CME FedWatch tool table for the July outcome–43.4% expect 5.25-5.50% and 33.2% expect 5.50-5.75%. This validates the Bianco numbers.

The question is whether this is not an overreaction to the lousy inflation data, which will, after all, always show some strange one-time effects and various lags. Harken back to the NY Fed’s “underlying inflation gauge” that has 5.1% for Jan and the “prices only” version at 4.2%. We have to wait another couple of weeks to get the update, but the chart is a pleasing one because it shows peak inflation has passed and we are on the downswing. Even the sticky-prices charts, not shown this time, have that nice peak.

We are copying the underlying gauge chart here again also to show that during the 2008-09 recession, price fell hard and in a nearly straight line.

Critical caveat: in 2008-09 we didn’t have a land war in Europe and sanctions on Russian oil and gas. In other words, we already have the exceptional circumstance of low energy prices. If we do get recession in the US and Europe, presumably energy prices fall even further on expected declines in demand. See the historical chart from Trading Economics.

We get a large menu of Fed speakers this week, including the new Goolsbee tomorrow and one or another of them nearly every day. Expectations are tilted toward hawkishness.

What would presumably halt the Fed and get rid of that pesky July hike would be clear signs of recession. But if we believe the Atlanta Fed GDPNow, that’s not in the cards yet. The current Q1 GDPNow is 2.7% as of Friday, up from 2.5% on Feb 16. The drivers are consumption expenditures growth (from 3.5% to 3.8%) and real gross private domestic investment growth, from -6.0% to -5.3%. Notice that the Blue Chip guys still expect recession.

Separately, Bloomberg reports this morning that “Investors are divided over where the US economy goes next, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey that featured more than 2,200 participants. Less than half see a soft landing, which respondents defined as inflation slowing to below 3% without growth slowing too much. More than third expect a hard landing, and about 18% see no landing. When asked for an alternative to the airplane metaphor for growth, respondents pointed to a balloon. For some, its natural buoyancy means it needs ‘less wing lift in diversified globalized economy,’ and thus the Fed is not so relevant.”

What does this mean for FX? “Natural buoyancy” means the equity market can recover and traders can easily tire of all dollars, all the time and go out looking form risky stuff with higher returns.

Bottom line: the rise in inflation when a fall was expected is a setback, not a “reacceleration of inflation” as some headlines put it. We continue to expect mostly falling inflation but not to the Fed target of 2%, which will take years, not months. That implies the US having permanently higher rates than elsewhere, even if inflation in the eurozone is higher (8.2% expected this week), because the ECB is more cautious and its terminal rate lower than the Fed’s. Historically, that implies a stronger dollar for a far longer time to come, possibly the whole year.

But beware the usual consolidation/correction that ensues after a big move. As a general rule, we expect a bounce to at least half the downmove, so about 1.0630 or so in the euro.

