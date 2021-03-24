Third wave fears continue to restrict market gains, with havens benefitting from the recent lockdown extension in Germany. Impressive PMI numbers for March do little to boost sentiment given the expectation of downward revisions.
-
European markets ease back as Covid fears overshadow economic optimism.
-
Traders push into haven assets.
-
Remarkable European PMI numbers fail to move the dial.
European markets are on the back foot in early trade despite the helping hand a weaker currency and impressive PMI numbers might provide. Instead, we are seeing a continued focus on the potential impact a third wave could have upon market sentiment, with the reflation trade coming into question as a result. Declines in Treasury yields over the course of this week signal a shift in tactics, with confidence of a straight-forward recovery certainly on the wane. Instead, we have seen traders head for the havens on the prospect of fresh lockdowns and prolonged restrictions, driving assets such as the dollar, yen, gold, and bonds higher. Nevertheless, while markets are becoming increasingly hesitant, the ongoing vaccination push and economic recovery do still mean we could see buyers come in when markets provide discounts.
This morning has finally shown the kind of outstanding economic data that could be expected within a reflationary period for the world economy. Huge PMI releases in mainland Europe were highlighted by a record 66.6 manufacturing PMI reading out of Germany. However, despite finally seeing signs that we are coming to the end of this crisis, the market response has been muted given restrictions that have been implemented since these surveys. Downward revisions appear to be a given, and the spread of contagious Covid strains serve to limit the degree to which traders can truly celebrate these figures in total confidence.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 92 points higher, at 32,515.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
