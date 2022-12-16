EU Mid-Market Update: PMI readings hints that EU recession may be shallower; ECB members out in force noting terminal rate could be higher than market consensus.

- ECB members out in force to back the need for more hikes to bring inflation back to target by end of forecast horizon. Yields rise as ECB warns that rates may move higher then what markets believe.

- UK retail sales data miss's expectations and highlights concern over prolong recession; Flash PMI also registered its lowest manufacturing reading since 2020.

-Euro Zone, Germany and France Manufacturing PMIs beat but stuck in contraction territory, as path of shallow recession lays ahead. Notable beats in Euro Zone, Germany and UK for services PMI.

-Asia closed mixed with Nifty50 underperforming at -0.8%. EU indices are lower by -0.3% to -0.8%. US futures are -0.9% to -1.1%. Gold 0.0%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent.

-2.3%, WTI -2.4%, UK Nat Gas -5.6%; Crypto: BTC -3.8%, ETH -5.9%.

Asia

- Australia Dec Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 32nd month of expansion (50.4 v 51.3 prior).

- Japan Dec Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 2nd straight contraction and lowest since Oct 202 (48.8 v 49.0 prior).

Europe

- Report circulated that more than a third of ECB officials wanted to raise rates 75 bps at the Dec meeting. Offered was made to policymakers for back-to-back 50bps hikes to secure majority after facing firm opposition.

- UK Dec GfK Consumer Confidence: -42 v -42e.

Americas

- US Senate passed $858B Defense-Policy bill authorizing military leaders to purchase new weapons and would increase pay for service members.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 50bps to 10.50% (as expected) with the vote being 4-1 (member Esquivel dissented again calling for a less aggressive 25 bps increase). Statement noted that the Board considered that it would still be necessary to raise the reference rate in its next policy meeting.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.78% at 426.58, FTSE -0.55% at 7,385.03, DAX -0.70% at 13,887.65, CAC-40 -0.86% at 6,466.67, IBEX-35 -0.83% at 8,150.44, FTSE MIB -0.33% at 23,648.00, SMI -0.47% at 10,829.40, S&P 500 Futures -1.04%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed, with a downward bias; energy industr; consumer health care; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Accenture and Winnebago.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Games Workshop [GAW.UK] +14% (partnership with Amazon), Rank Group [RNK.UK] -9% (trading update), Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] -2% (partnership with Co-op).

- Energy: Aker BP [AKERBP.NO] -1.5% (investments).

- Healthcare: MorphoSys [MOR.DE] -15.5% (Goldman initiates at sell).

- Technology: TeamViewer [TMV.DE] +2.5% (partnership with ManUnited), Trainline [TRN.UK] -7% (UK RMT Union conducts strike).

- Telecom: BT Group [BT.A.UK] -1% (combine units to cut costs).

Speakers

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) reiterated Council view that interest rates need to rise significantly to get to a restrictive level to slow inflation.

- ECB's Villeroy (France) stated that General Council to raise rates 'as much as necessary' but added must not speculate on number of rate hikes. Too soon to determine the terminal rate. Reiterated stance that saw inflation peaking in H1 2023 and stressed that was determined to get inflation down to 2% target by end-2024/25.

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria) noted that inflation still posed a challenge; confirmed that Council debated between 50bps and 75bps at Dec meeting. Would go o deep into restrictive territory on rates if needed.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk) reiterates ECB stance that rates must be raised further and likely more than market expects.

- German Bundesbank semi-annual forecast raised its inflation forecasts while cutting the GDP growth outlooks for the forecast horizon (**Note: new forecasts mirror similar revisions by ECB). Raised the 2023 CPI from 4.5% to 7.2%; raises 2024 CPI from 2.6% to 4.1% and set the 2025 CPI at 2.8%. It cut 2023 GDP forecast from +2.4% to -0.5% and also cut the 2024 GDP forecast from 1.8% to 1.7%.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Maslowska commented that it next rate move was more likely a cut than a hike.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) on 2023 issuance: To borrow NOK75-80B in bonds during the year.

- Japan govt unveil $320B 5-year military buildup plan with defense spending going to 2% of GDP.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated target to achieve primary budget balancing by FY25. Increased defense budget would have certain impact on its domestic fiscal situation. Not considering issuing extra bonds to finance new increase in defense spending.

- Japan PM Kishida noted that defense tax hike on firms worked out at 1ppt. Planned gradual tax hike on cigarettes by ¥3 a piece.

Currencies/fixed income

- FX price action for the USDD has been mixed since the plethora of rate decisions over the last 48 hours.

- EUR/USD began the session around 1.0650 as a host of ECB speak backed Lagarde’s recent press conference that more hikes were needed to quell the inflation concerns. ECB continued to warn that markets might be wrong on predicting its peak rate. Safe haven flows dented the upsie momentum and pushed the pair towards 1.0610 by mid-session.

- The dovish dissent by several BOE members weighed upon GBP/USD as Nov UK retail sales data highlighted the concerns over the country entering a prolong recession.

Economic data

- (UK) Nov Retail Sales (Ex-Auto/Fuel) M/M: -0.3% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: -5.9% v -5.8%e.

- (UK) Nov Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: -0.4% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: -5.9% v -5.6%e.

- (SE) Sweden Nov Unemployment Rate: 6.4% v 7.1% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.2% v 7.7% prior; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.2% v 7.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB Dec Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 34.9% v 37.5% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 64.0K v 78.6K tons prior.

- (ES) Spain Q3 Labour Costs Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.8% prior.

- (ES) Spain Oct House transactions Y/Y: 11.4% v 6.9% prior.

- (AT) Austria Nov Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 10.6% v 10.6% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Nov PPI Industrial M/M: -1.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 21.3% v 23.0%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Dec 9th (RUB): 15.87T v 15.72T prior.

- (FR) France Dec Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 48.9 v 48.0e (4th straight contraction; PMI Services: 48.1 v 49.0e; PMI Composite: 48.0 v 48.7e.

- (DE) Germany Dec Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 47.4 v 46.3e (6th straight contraction); PMI Services: 48.1 v 46.3e; PMI Composite: 48.9 v 46.5e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Nov Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.7e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 47.8 v 47.1e (6th straight contraction); PMI Services: 49.1 v 48.5e; PMI Composite: 48.8 v 47.9e.

- (IT) Italy Oct Total Trade Balance: -€2.1B v -€6.5B prior; Trade Balance EU: +€0.1B v -€1.1B.

- (UK) Dec Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 44.7 v 46.5e (5th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020); PMI Services: 50.0 v 48.5e; PMI Composite: 49.0 v 48.0e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Nov Final CPI Y/Y: 10.1% v 10.0% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.0% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone Oct Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€28.3B v -€36.0B prior; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€26.5B v -€34.4B prior.

- (IT) Italy Nov Final CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 11.8% v 11.8% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Nov Final CPI Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 12.6% v 12.5% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): # v 117.8e.

- (GR) Greece Q3 Unemployment Rate: 11.6% v 12.4% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR300B vs. INR300B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

