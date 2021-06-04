Chaos Clinic for 6/4/2021
This chart shows the Pluto harmonics in the S&P futures. I previously covered this phenomenon in the 4/23/2021 Chaos Clinic.
This chart shows 6 swings in prices. These swings are multiples of 45 degree moves on the Pluto heliocentric electric field flux lines.
The swings are labeled with the degrees of movement. Besides the degree movement, the ration of one swing to its predecessor is of interest. The first two had a 1:1 ratio, suggesting weakness.
The next move was down 180 degrees, a 2:1 ratio. The rebound of 135 degrees was a 3:4 ratio. The 90 degree pullback was a 2:3 ratio. The 135 degree rally was a 3:2 ratio.
This week's spike low was only a 45 degree pullback. This low bounced off the 24 day EXMA. Previous lows penetrated all the EXMAs. This is a 1:3 ratio. The lesser pullback and the stronger EXMA pattern suggest the S&P is gaining strength.
Should this low hold, advances of 90, 135, of 180 degrees are possible as shown.
This content was published on Dr. Al Larson's Chaos Clinic which you can attend each Friday for free.
Dr. Al Larson has developed a complete Chaos Model of Markets, four unique courses that let you become a Certified Chaos Trader, some very unique eMylar fractal pattern overlays, and tools that permit forecasting individual stocks and markets years in advance. You can also sign up for a free weekly email, and attend a free Chaos Clinic on Fridays. To learn more, click on the author's profile.
Be sure to sign up for the free weekly email!
Information on this page contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates
EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls
Bad news for the US economy is good for gold – Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 559,000 in May, below 664,000 expected and on top of only meager upward revisions.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely
The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P.