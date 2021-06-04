Chaos Clinic for 6/4/2021





This chart shows the Pluto harmonics in the S&P futures. I previously covered this phenomenon in the 4/23/2021 Chaos Clinic.



This chart shows 6 swings in prices. These swings are multiples of 45 degree moves on the Pluto heliocentric electric field flux lines.



The swings are labeled with the degrees of movement. Besides the degree movement, the ration of one swing to its predecessor is of interest. The first two had a 1:1 ratio, suggesting weakness.



The next move was down 180 degrees, a 2:1 ratio. The rebound of 135 degrees was a 3:4 ratio. The 90 degree pullback was a 2:3 ratio. The 135 degree rally was a 3:2 ratio.



This week's spike low was only a 45 degree pullback. This low bounced off the 24 day EXMA. Previous lows penetrated all the EXMAs. This is a 1:3 ratio. The lesser pullback and the stronger EXMA pattern suggest the S&P is gaining strength.



Should this low hold, advances of 90, 135, of 180 degrees are possible as shown.

