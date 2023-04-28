Share:

Mid-Market Update: Plethora of EU inflation and GDP data builds case for less aggressive ECB hike; BOJ maintains its ultra-loose policy for now.

Notes/observations

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left rates and YCC targets unchanged, as expected, in Gov Ueda’s first meeting under leadership. Forward guidance on rates was removed and analysts noted the meeting lasted abnormally long at 2 hours.

- Plethora of EU inflation and GDP data in session building a case for a less aggressive ECB hike next week. Mixed CPI readings with France higher than expected as Germany and Spain was cooler. Germany narrowly avoids technical recession with a flat Q1 QoQ reading.

- Earnings Recap: Amazon erased earlier post-close gains following cautious comments on AWS business during its earnings call; Mercedes Benz Q1 beat and expects very strong van growth; Remy Cointreau sees a sharp organic rev decline in H1 FY24, strong recovery in H2 FY24; Erste Bank raises FY23 NII and notes have not seen NII peak yet; Natwest beats and affirms FY23, does not see distress among customers; Electrolux saw weaker market demand resulted in lower volumes for the Group as a whole. Sony in FY results sees fragile smartphone demand and a tough period for consumer electronics, but a big turning point and opportunity in EV industry.

- Asia closed higher with Nikkei225 +1.4% (BOJ decision). EU indices are -0.5% to -1.8%. US futures are -0.3% to -0.4%. Gold -0.2%, DXY +0.5%; Commodity: Brent -0.5%, WTI -0.7%, TTF +2.0%; Crypto: BTC +0.9%, ETH +1.3%.

- Reminder: Most European equity markets are closed for Labor Day on Mon, May 1st.

Asia

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and YCC unchanged (as expected). Removed its forward guidance (previously noted that it expected short-term and long-rates to remain at present or lower levels. To conduct examination of monetary policy; review to last 1-1.5 years.

- Japan Apr Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.3%e; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.2% prior.

- Japan Mar Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: 0.8% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -0.7% v -1.2%e.

- Japan Mar Retail Sales M/M:0.6% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 6.5%e.

- Japan Mar Jobless Rate: 2.8% v 2.5%e.

- Australia Q1 PPI Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.8% prior.

Europe

- Apr Lloyds Business Barometer: 33 v 32 prior (11-month high).

- UK govt said to be considering a U-turn on plan to scrap or revise all EU law by the end of 2023.

Americas

- White House reiterated its stance of refusing to negotiate on US debt limit. Stressed that avoiding default was Congress’s responsibility and they should act on it without preconditions.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.18% at 464.02, FTSE -0.46% at 7,795.94, DAX -0.68% at 15,692.95, CAC-40 -1.01% at 7,407.91, IBEX-35 -1.41% at 9,177.67, FTSE MIB -1.54% at 26,739.00, SMI +0.31% at 11,397.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.49%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but later turned around to trade in the red; better performing sectors include materials and technology; underperforming sectors include financials and utilities; Numis to be acquired by Deutsche Bank; focus on release of decision from the EMA’s CHMP later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include ExxonMobil, Chevron, LyondellBasell, and Aon.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Remy Cointreau [RCO.FR] -8.5% (FY22 results, sees sharp Organic Rev decline in H1 FY24), Electrolux [ELUXB.SE] +9.0% (Q1, affirms FY23), Prosieben SAT.1 Media [PSM.DE] -16.5% (FY22 final, guides initial FY23).

- Energy: Eni [ENI.IT] -1.0% (Q1 beat, cuts FY23 adj op and capex).

- Financials: Natwest Group [NWG.UK] -6.0% (Q1, affirms FY23), Prudential [PRU.UK] +2.5% (trading update), Danske Bank [DANSKE.DK] -1.5% (Q1, affirms FY23), Numis Corp [NUM.UK] +67% (offer from Deutsche Bank).

- Industrials: Mercedes-Benz Group [MBG.DE] -1.0% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23).

- Materials: Covestro [1COV.DE] +4.5% (Q1 final), Wacker Chemie [WCH.DE] -2.0% (Q1 miss, affirms FY23).

- Telecom: Pearson [PSON.UK] +3.5% (trading update).

Speakers

- Various European finance ministers comments ahead of informal Eurogroup meeting.

- Germany Fin Min Lindner stated that EU fiscal rules needed to establish sustainable debt reduction and reiterated that EU rules need numerical benchmarks to reduce debts.

- Austria Fin Min Brunner stated that the Maastricht criteria of 60% debt and 3% budget deficit were important anchors. Some countries needed faster debt reduction.

- Spain Econ Min Calvino stated that it would comply with EU's fiscal targets; to work towards an agreement this year.

- BOJ Gov Ueda post rate decision press conference noted that it decided to maintain easing including YCC; Saw bigger risk from premature tightening then being behind the curve. Reiterated BOJ stance that would not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if necessary. Reiterated BOJ rhetoric that domestic CPI likely to be <2.0% in later half of 2023 (below target). To conduct review of policy enacted over last 25 years (*Note: Statement noted it would last 12-18 months). Policy change was still possible while review occurred.

- China Politburo reiterated that domestic demand was still not sufficient; sought in preventing risks in key sectors. Economic recovery is underway but momentum was weak.

Currencies/fixed income

- EUR/USD moved below the 1.10 level in the session. A plethora of EU inflation and GDP data appeared to build the case for less aggressive ECB hike next week. Markets currently seeing only a 10% chance for a 50bps ECB hike on Thursday (May 4th). Dealers noted a key option expiration with a 1.10 strike.

- USD/JPY edged towards the 136 area in the session as the new BOJ Gov Ueda kept his predecessor’s ultra-loose monetary policy intact for now.

Economic data

- (FR) France Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2%e, Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.9%e.

- (FR) France Mar Consumer Spending M/M: -1.3% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: -4.2% v -2.6%e.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 0.5% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.9% prior.

- (DE) Germany Mar Import Price Index M/M: -1.1% v -1.2%e; Y/Y: -3.8% v -3.6%e.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Retail Sales M/M: -1.6% v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: -11.6% v -9.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Household Lending Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.8% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Non-Manual Workers Wages Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.3% v 2.3% prior; Gross Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.8% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar Retail Sales M/M: -1.5% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: % v -4.0% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Mar M3 Money Supply Y/Y:8.9 % v 10.0%e; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.8%e.

- (CH) Swiss Mar Real Retail Sales Y/Y: -1.9% v -0.5% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.0% v 4.1%e.

- (FR) France Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e, Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.8%e.

- (FR) France Apr Preliminary CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.7%e.

- (FR) France Mar PPI M/M: +2.0% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 12.9% v 15.8% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr KOF Leading Indicator: 96.4 v 98.1e.

- (ES) Spain Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.9%e, Y/Y: 4.1% v 4.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.6% v 7.5% prior.

- (ES) Spain Apr Preliminary CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 3.8% v 4.1%e.

- (ES) Spain Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.5 v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.1%e.

- (AT) Austria Mar PPI M/M: -0.9% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 7.7% v 11.7% prior.

- (AT) Austria Q1 GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 3.0% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Final Trade Balance: -$8.3B v -$8.6B prelim.

- (TH) Thailand Mar Current Account Balance: $4.8B v $1.0Be; Overall Balance of Payments (BoP): $ v -$1.8B prior; Trade Account Balance: $4.3B v $1.3B prior; Exports Y/Y: -5.8% v -4.1% prior; Imports Y/Y-5.7% v +1.8% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 137.1K v 146.0K tons prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr Net Unemployment Change: +24.0 v +19.0K prior; Unemployment Claims Rate: 5.6%e v 5.6% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Q1 Advance GDP Y/Y: -3.0% v -1.3%e (largest contraction since 2009).

- (DE) Germany Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.1% v 0.3%e; GDP NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.8%e.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI Hesse M/M: 0.3% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 6.9%v 7.1% prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.4% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.2% prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.4% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.8% prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: 0.5% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.8% prior.

- (ES) Spain Feb Current Account: €2.3B v €3.3B prior.

- (IT) Italy Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.8 % v 1.4%e.

- (NO) Norway Apr Unemployment Rate: 1.8% v 1.8%e.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) May Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 1.4B v 1.5B prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Apr 21st (RUB): 17.28T v 17.20T prior.

- (PL) Poland Apr Preliminary CPI M/M:0.7 % v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 14.7% v 15.0%e.

- (CZ) Czech Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.9% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 12.3% v 21.4% prior.

- (PT) Portugal Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.6% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.5% v 3.2% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar Budget Balance (HKD): -61.7B v +15.6B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.1% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q1 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.4%e.

- (DE) Germany Apr CPI Saxony M/M: 0.3% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 8.3% prior.

- (IT) Italy Mar Hourly Wages M/M: 0.1% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.5% prior.

- (GR) Greece Feb Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.2% prior; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 11.3% v 10.6% prior.

- (GR) Greece Mar PPI Y/Y: -10.9% v +4.7% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Mar Final Trade Balance (ISK): -27.0B v -27.4B prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR310B vs. INR310B indicated in 2030, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (SE) Informal meeting of EU financial affairs ministers.

- (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup) meeting in Stockholm.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2031, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: No est v 7.0% prior.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Feb Industrial Sales M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: No est v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.4% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.5B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:30 (CZ) Czech Republic to 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 6.227% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.39x prior.

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave One-Week Auction Rate unchanged at 7.50%.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): No est v -90.6B prior; Primary Budget Balance: No est v -26.5B prior; Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 57.0%e v 56.6% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Apr 21st: No est v $B prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2024 and 2028 Bonds.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (IN) India Mar Eight Infrastructure (Key) Industries: No est v 6.0% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 7.4% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Apr Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.8%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 7.8%e v 7.8% prior.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Mar Trade Balance (ZAR): No est v 16.1B prior.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Mar Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): No est v 8.1B prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar National Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.9%e v 0.0 % prior; Y/Y: No est v % prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q1 Employment Cost Index (ECI): 1.1%e v 1.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Personal Income: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Personal Spending -0.1%e v+ 0.2% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE): No est v -0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PCE Deflator M/M: 0.1%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.1%e v 5.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PCE Core M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 4.6% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb GDP M/M: 0.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.0% prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Mar Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.4% prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Mar Manufacturing Production Y/Y: No est v -3.6% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -1.1% prior; Total Copper Production: No est v 384.5K prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v -9.2% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v -3.4% prior.

- 09:45 (US) Apr Chicago Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI): No est v 43.8 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Apr Final University of Michigan Confidence: No est v 63.5 prelim.

- 11:00 (US) Apr Kansas City Fed Services Activity: No est v -4 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 5.49T prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar National Unemployment Rate: No est v 11.4% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: No est v 11.5% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (S&P on Sweden, Finland Sovereign Rating; Moody’s on Belgium Sovereign, EFSF and ESM Rating; Fitch on France Sovereign Rating).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 14:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Interest Rate Decision.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb Wages M/M: No est v 4.7% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Apr Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): No est v 51.9 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: No est v 58.2 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 57.0 prior.