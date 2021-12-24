It’s Christmas Eve and already thin market trading conditions will get that all that much thinner as activity comes to a virtual standstill. As we head into the holiday, the story has been one of goodwill and cheer.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.1330, down 0.05% during early Friday. The major currency pair snapped three-day advances the previous day but closed with minor losses.
GBP/USD: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos
GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. GBP/USD bears are taking control from weekly resistance.
Gold: Acceptance above 200-DMA/$1,800 mark favours the bulls Premium
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and finished in the positive territory for the second successive day amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the year-end holidays. The uptick was sponsored by subdued US dollar demand.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price could experience an unprecedented spike over the next week and extend into late January 2022. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart indicates a more than 300% move higher from the present value area.
Strong 2021 demand for physical precious metals, despite paper prices
Even as Omicron casts a pall over markets and upcoming Christmas celebrations, precious metals investors are feeling at least some holiday cheer this week. The gold market put in a modest rally on Wednesday and Thursday to erase earlier losses.