Playing the game of Fed cuts is risky business

It seems that economists are dialling in on inflation metrics as the latest CPI print hit right on the consensus screws, which for an extended time, had everyone gathered around the screens wondering what to do next.

At first, investors were enamoured with probabilities as the data relieved some worries that the July numbers would already reflect higher energy and food price pass-throughs. And since it didn’t, the majority market view that the Fed will avoid hiking in September was further cemented (The implied probability of a hike dropped from some 15% to below 10% following the CPI data release.)

However, Wall Street's main indexes finished flat, giving up most early gains as investors grew fretful about the U.S. economy at large set against rising bond yields.

Since the sudden acceleration in food and energy prices could contribute to future price pressures., traders are increasingly concerned that the milder trending US inflation outlook could become less anchored. So with US 10-year yields back on the upswing, the insistent lurch higher will continue to cloud the valuation picture.

As benign as the inflation report was initially interpreted, investors quickly shifted concerns to factors that could disrupt the narrative, such as scorchingly high energy and food prices, notwithstanding a still sticky core rate.

But importantly, if stock markets are playing a game of Fed cuts, there is nothing in the numbers, in my mind, that suggests rate cuts will get brought forward. On the contrary, we could see an additional quarter-point increase before the year ends if the energy inflation alarm bells keep ringing.

Over the past weeks, as sentiment around economic growth has improved, focus on price and wage data has increased -- especially as investors look to assess the progress on the Fed’s home stretch run and the likelihood of inflation falling into the low-to-mid 2% range, providing the ultimate soft landing pillow. The key to watch, however, is that the market has already taken heaps of credit for better growth and inflation news -- any downshift in growth “and/or” a further upshift on energy prices, particularly at the pump going into an election year, could create a substantial risk-negative headwind.