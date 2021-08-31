Platinum tends to gain around the start of the year, but September is the weakest time of the year for Platinum. If we see a period of USD strength coming on US policy normalisation it may be worth being aware of this seasonal pattern for the precious metal.
Over the last 15 years, Platinum has fallen in value during September 10 times. The average loss has been -5.13% and the biggest fall was in 2008 with a -27.89% drop. The largest gain was in 2007 with a more modest 10.16 rise.
Major Trade Risks: If there is any unexpected increase in Platinum demand that can support Platinum prices as can a weak US dollar.
