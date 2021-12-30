Platinum is one metal that has an amazing seasonal start to the year. The reason is largely due to the fact that Platnium buying takes place around the start of the year, so there is a disproportionate amount of buying that takes place. This seasonal pattern can be seen over January and February.

Over the last 25 years, Platinum has gained over 80% of the time. From January 01 to February 20 Platinum has risen 20 times over the last 25 years. The largest gain was nearly 40% in 2008 and last years gain was over 20%. Will we see Platinum gain again this year?

Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be on strong risk-off trading that also results in USD strength and risk-off trading that would also hit Platinum demand.

