Platinum is one metal that has an amazing seasonal start to the year. The reason is largely due to the fact that Platnium buying takes place around the start of the year, so there is a disproportionate amount of buying that takes place. This seasonal pattern can be seen over January and February.
Over the last 25 years, Platinum has gained over 80% of the time. From January 01 to February 20 Platinum has risen 20 times over the last 25 years. The largest gain was nearly 40% in 2008 and last years gain was over 20%. Will we see Platinum gain again this year?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be on strong risk-off trading that also results in USD strength and risk-off trading that would also hit Platinum demand.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
