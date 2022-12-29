Platinum is one metal that has an amazing seasonal start to the year. The reason is largely due to the fact that Platinum buying takes place around the start of the year, so there is a disproportionate amount of buying that takes place. This seasonal pattern can be seen over January and February.
Over the last 25 years from December 20 to February 20, Platinum has gained over 92% of the time and has risen 23 times. The largest gain was over 40%. Will we see Platinum gain again this year?
Major trade risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be strong risk-off trading that also results in USD strength and would also hit Platinum demand.
