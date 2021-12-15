One of the most striking seasonal trends occurs around this time of the year in Platinum. Platinum buyers often make their purchases for the coming year around the start of it. This means that January and February tend to have a very strong start each year. In fact, Platinum has very strong seasonal patterns.

Over the last 25 years, the Platinum has risen 22 times between Dec 23 and Feb 28. The largest gain has been +40.27% in 2007 and the largest loss -7.85% in 2019. The percentage of winning trades has been 88.00%. The annualised return is 66.16%.

Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if either omicron variant fears result in strong risk-off trading or if the Fed signalled an aggressive cycle of rate hikes to come.

