One of the most striking seasonal trends occurs around this time of the year in Platinum. Platinum buyers often make their purchases for the coming year around the start of it. This means that January and February tend to have a very strong start each year. In fact, Platinum has very strong seasonal patterns.
Over the last 25 years, the Platinum has risen 22 times between Dec 23 and Feb 28. The largest gain has been +40.27% in 2007 and the largest loss -7.85% in 2019. The percentage of winning trades has been 88.00%. The annualised return is 66.16%.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if either omicron variant fears result in strong risk-off trading or if the Fed signalled an aggressive cycle of rate hikes to come.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
