Platinum technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 990.
Stop Loss: Below 890.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Platinum chart analysis
Platinum Technical Analysis On the daily timeframe, XPTUSD: D1 was unable to update the previous minimum and is trying to raise. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if XPTUSD rises above the last high: 990. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the minimum since November 2020 and the last lower fractal: 890. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal minimum. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (890) without activating the order (990), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of precious metals - Platinum
WPIC predicts an increase in global platinum demand in 2022. Will the XPTUSD quotes grow?
According to the WPIC, global demand for platinum in the automotive industry will grow by 14% this year and another 20% in 2022. This may be due to stricter environmental requirements, as well as the replacement of more expensive palladium with platinum. Total global industrial demand for platinum will increase by 26% in 2021, driven by a 65% increase in platinum consumption in the petrochemical industry and 72% in optical glass production. WPIC believes that global demand for investment platinum bars and coins in the 3rd quarter of 2021 has already increased by 25% and may grow by another 10% next year. Platinum is now the cheapest precious metal after silver.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.