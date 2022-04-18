In this video we discussed a possble great trading idea ahead on metal market - Platinum. By doing the top-down approach using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead as long as the buyers stays there. Price action on weekly and daily charts shows the strong support is holding and we may see a possible bullish move there.
In this video on Platinum metal video we did simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behaviour, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behaviour.
Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market or metals) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself. In forex trading (no matter what kind of trading strategy you use) you will have winning and losing trades, but what is important is that your learn to accept your losing trades and focus on the next trade without getting emotionally attached to winning or losing trades. Your forex trading success as a forex swing trader or day trader is not measured by making one or few trades, but over your consistency on the long-term and trying to be best trader as possible in present moment. Having simple price action forex strategy with right risk management rules and having the right trading mindset! Our live forex swing trading and day trading videos covers technical analysis, price action on forex pairs using the high-timeframes and market environement explaining why we took, and how we will manage our live forex trades.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
