Precious metals and other commodities continue their bullish run as a result of inflationary pressure and war in Ukraine. In this article, we will take a look at Platinum. Platinum is considered as a precious metal. However, unlike gold, Platinum has industrial applications. 75% of the worlds’ supply of gold is used in coins, bars and jewelry. Meanwhile, 65% of the world’s supply of Platinum is used for industrial and automotive applications. Only four countries have major platinum mining activities. South Africa has the most platinum deposits and accounts for 80% of global reserves. Below is a technical outlook of the metal.
Platinum monthly Elliott Wave chart
Monthly Elliott Wave outlook above suggests the rally from January 1992 ($329) ended Grand Super Cycle wave ((I)) at $2308. Up from January 1992 low, wave (I) ended at $466, and pullback in wave (II) ended at $334. The metal then resumes higher in wave (III) towards $1347 and pullback in wave (IV) ended at $1053. Final leg higher wave (V) of ((I)) ended at $2308 on March 2008. The metal then corrected for 11 years in wave ((II)) which ended on March 2020 low at $562. It has turned higher again in wave ((III)). Up from wave ((II)) low, wave (1) ended at $1348. Wave (II) is in progress as a zigzag to correct cycle from March 2020 low before the metal resumes higher again.
Platinum daily Elliott Wave chart
The daily Elliott Wave chart above shows more details of the monthly chart. Per the count above, we can’t rule out another leg lower in wave c to end wave (II). This will be a correction to the cycle from March 2020 low. the potential support will be at 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension of wave a which comes at $631 -$739 as denoted with the blue box. This area, if reached, should see buyers and the metal can then resume to new high.
Platinum daily alternate Elliott Wave chart
The daily chart above shows an alternate chart if Platinum does not make a new low below December 15, 2021 at $886. In the alternate scenario above, we can count wave (II) completed at $886 as an expanded flat. In this scenario, the metal should continue to see further upside without breaking below $886. Either way, March 2020 low is a major low in the metal and it should see further upside in coming years.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.