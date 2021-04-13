In Q4 2020 Platinum posted a deficit of 170 koz as strong demand in the auto, industrial and jewellery sector sustained strong investment demand for Platinum.
Supply is weak
The deficit for the Platinum market was the largest on record with a 2020 total of -932 koz. Total demand dropped by 7%, the sharp decline in mining supply of 20% (1203koz), and the total supply fell by 1413 koz.
A deficit is set to remain
As economies get back to normal on the global vaccination programme the demand for platinum is forecast to increase by 3% and supply to recover to 17%. The net result, however, is still to be a deficit of -60Koz in 2021 with a third annual deficit.
Platinum seasonals are unspectacular. The time of year to note for Platinum is at the start of the year and you can use the previous link to search the instrument courtesy of Seasonax.
So what?
The strong time for Platinum looks to have now passed, (which was the start of the year). However, there may still be some dip buyers on retracements to key technical areas due to the supply deficit forecast this year.
Platinum is worth making a note to revisit at the end of the year when the seasonals are stronger.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.