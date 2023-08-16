Oil
The pivotal question at this juncture revolves around the sustainability of the factors propelling the shift in oil's trajectory: the burgeoning global economic prospects and the orchestrated production cuts by OPEC+. While not an assured outcome, our current evaluation leans toward a greater likelihood of substantial constraints on the global supply of crude oil rather than a significant surge in demand.
An illustrative point comes from Saudi Arabia's deliberate reduction of production by 1.0 million barrels per day (mb/d), underscoring its resolute determination to uphold elevated crude oil prices. This choice highlights the country's earnest desire to maintain prices hovering above the $80 mark, and ideally reaching $90, in order to stave off any budgetary deficits.
The US Dollar
July saw an unexpected surge in retail sales, possibly due to factors such as the hottest July on record, Amazon Prime Day, or even cross-border shoppers. Despite the surprise, it is evident that American consumers should never be underestimated.
There were gains in most sectors, including clothing, sporting goods, and dining out, apart from furniture and electronics, which had already experienced strong gains in the previous month. The control measure for GDP, which excludes autos, gas stations, and building materials, saw a significant increase of 1.0%, the largest in six months, indicating an upside risk to Q3 estimates. However, revisions can be substantial, and this is just one month in the quarter.
Nonetheless, as it stands, the word 'resilient' stands tall today. And, much like the BoJ and the BoE, the Federal Reserve's life just got a little more complicated.
I guess the pivotal question is, can the consumer continue singlehandedly hold up the US economy
The latest US retail sales data for July joins an expanding roster of indicators underscoring the ongoing robustness of the US economy. This suggests that the steps taken by the Federal Reserve to tighten policies thus far have had only a limited impact on curbing consumer demand.
The only speaker this week, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari, shared his insights in light of this data release. He conveyed his belief that there are no immediate signs of an impending recession. He strongly emphasized that the Federal Reserve remains a long way from considering rate cuts due to the enduring challenge of elevated inflation. Adding an element of surprise, Kashkari, a voting member this year, openly admitted his astonishment at the remarkable resilience of the economy. The sturdy retail sales data, exemplified by an impressive 8.6% 3-month annualized increase in the Control Group (a component with direct implications for GDP) during July, lends further weight to Kashkari's viewpoint regarding the economy's vigor and the absence of indications pointing towards a recession.
Tics data
In June, a remarkable surge in foreign equity inflows into the US marked the highest monthly figure ever recorded. It seems that international investors enthusiastically engaged with the surge in US technology stock values driven by advancements in artificial intelligence.
The most recent data from the Treasury International Capital System (TICS) reinforces the notion that the US dollar performs well when there's a potentially positive shift in US risk perception, particularly one linked to advancements in AI. Such shifts tend to attract more equity investments and push real yields higher.
If the positive impact of AI on the US supply side continues, coupled with apprehensions surrounding China's real estate sector, this combination presents an advantageous risk environment for the US dollar compared to currencies that are more sensitive to market fluctuations (high-beta currencies).
Asia FX
The USDCNH is off the highs, and although the street is still bearish, they know growth remains the priority in China and expect PBOC to follow up with more measures to slow the depreciation trend in the next few weeks, such as more significant countercyclical factors in the daily CNY fixing, cutting FX deposit reserve requirement ratio, and/or adding FX forward sales reserve requirement. The direction of travel looks higher(USDCNH), but it could be a bit of a grind, taking on the PBoC day in and day out. All in all, today is likely a better outcome than most had expected.
Safe data
But when it rains, it pours as Asian FX traders preferred gauge of FX flows shows net outflows of around US$26bn in July, the fastest pace of outflows since September 2022, in contrast to US$6bn inflows in June. Prime brokers saw net buying of equities in both Southbound and Northbound of the stock connect in July and small inflows through the Stock Connect channel on a net basis. However, the goods trade FX conversion ratio declined, and related inflows slowed in July while the services trade deficit widened. In addition, cross-border RMB transfers showed net outflows in the month.
