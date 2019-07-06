The Mexican peso is ground zero in the latest round of the tariff fight and yet other assets have fallen harder. We explain why and look at implications that most are missing. Non-farm payrolls are due on Friday. GBP is the highest performer on weakening odds of Boris Johnson becoming next PM after the Brexit Party lost yesterday's bi-electrions in Peterborough. Here's what Ashraf said about GBP and Johnson 2 weeks ago. US and Canada jobs are due next.
The most-notable aspect about the Mexican peso is how little it has fallen since Trump first threatened tariffs. On Thursday, he ramped up warnings saying “not nearly enough” had been offered to stop them.
Peso dynamics suggest how minimal the expectations of Trump following through on tariffs on Monday. MXN is down only 2.65% against the US dollar since Trump's surprise threat on May 30. That's a relatively small move in the emerging market space and even when you consider that the US dollar has lost ground broadly in that same time frame, it's still surprisingly small when you consider that on the night Trump was elected it fell 12% and now it's facing escalating tariffs and a tight deadline.
One interpretation would be that tariffs remain a low-probability event or won't last long. But that doesn't explain why the broad market is expressing a larger measure of concern. Oil is down 12% since the announcement. Treasury yields are down 33 basis points at the front-end and more than a full rate cut has been priced in over the past week alone.
The market is thinking this isn't a Mexico-only problem. The message is that Trump is increasingly willing to turn to tariffs. On Thursday he said “the higher tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA.”
Could markets be coming to terms with the idea that Trump really believes in tariffs and that they benefit the US? That sentiment is being extended to China and European autos and to any other potential dispute that might come up in Presidency. He really is Tariff Man.
He said Thursday that he will decide on more Chinese tariffs in two weeks and half his administration is going to try to talk him out of it but we have to assume a better-than-50% chance he does it. In the short-term, if a deal is done to avert tariffs on Mexico, watch for how he frames it. If he comes out afterwards and says 'tariffs work and that's why we got a deal' then the entire exercise starts to look like a PR campaign for tariffs – an effort to boost support for the tariff war to come.
First, the market will be looking to Friday's non-farm payrolls report. The economist consensus is +180K but the market is undoubtedly braced for something worse after ADP data showed the worst jobs growth in nine years. Anything better than 140K will be a sigh of relief for markets. At the same time, watch out if it's above 220K because a number that strong may rattle belief in a rate cut.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.