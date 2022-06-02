Personal savings and the savings rate have plunged rapidly. Adjusted for inflation, its worse.
Personal Savings from BEA, Real Savings is a Mish Calculation using a PCE 2012 Price Index of 100
The BEA's Personal Income and Outlays report for April shows the Personal saving was $815.3 billion in April and the personal saving rate—personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income—was 4.4 percent.
Real Disposable Personal Income (DPI) increased less than 0.1 percent in April but Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE ) spending increased 0.7 percent.
Real wages did not keep up with spending.
Personal savings rate and real personal savings rate
Personal Savings Rate from BEA, Real Savings Rates is a Mish Calculation using a PCE 2012 Price Index of 100
Synopsis
- Personal Savings: $815 Billion.
- Real Personal Savings: $672 Billion.
- Personal Savings Rate: 4.4 Percent.
- Real Personal Savings Rate: 3.6 Percent
These numbers would look much worse if adjusted by the CPI rather than the PCE price index.
Inflation four ways
PCE and Core PCE from the BEA, CPI and Core CPI from the BLS.
For discussion of the above chart, please see CPI Year-Over-Year Drops a Bit, But Is it Believable?
For the latest housing adjusted CPI, please see Case-Shiller Home Prices Reach New Record High, But This is Rear View Mirror Look.
Savings are by the high wage earners. The bottom end has fallen back in love with credit cards.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!