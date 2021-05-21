Outlook

We get the US flash PMI today plus April existing home sales. Both are expected to dip a bit but not to any bothersome extent. This is a normal reaction to an outsized surge in the preceding month and reminds us that the very good numbers from Europe are merely reflecting the vaccination-driven recovery already in evidence in the UK and US.

We searched high and low for the bid-to-cover in the 10-year TIPS auction yesterday after seeing it got a “poor reception,” but treasurydirect.gov doesn’t report it (only the historical highs/lows). Maybe Bloomberg was stretching things to complain about a shortage of TIPS. The 10-year breakeven rate reported by the St. Louis Fed is 2.41% from 2.52% on Tuesday and 2.54% on May 10.

In other words, a dip. Perhaps markets are learning some economics–sudden price rises in commodities driven by supply constraints don’t last forever and take quite a while to feed through to consumer prices, like a pig in a python. The institutional take is also in better perspective–a few Fed saying they want to start talking about talking about is just a sliver of a hint, not a done deal. The Fed has to get three or more payrolls reports before it will start talking. Again, that’s September.

One little caveat–all this recovery growth depends on no new Covid surges in the major countries and on vaccinations continuing. It also depends on the vaccinations working against variants, and perhaps on treatments making progress. As we wrote a few months ago, at some point we will be able to create a chart showing GDP correlating with Covid recoveries. This is why sterling rose over 1.4200 overnight–the UK leads in case reduction, vaccinations and ending lockdowns. We are still worried about new surges in 6 months or so as the darn thing mutates and escapes current vaccines. The race between the Covid virus and the scientific community is not yet won.

As we saw with the Wednesday/Thursday whipsaw, we also can’t count on a big group of traders succumbing to hysteria. When a move is that big, it’s hard to maintain perspective. Keep the faith–the dollar deserves to drop.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!