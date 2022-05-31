-
The rising stagflation fears combined with tightening financial conditions, negative terms of trade shock, and no signs of a turnaround in domestic economic policies indicate further weakness for the lira. We see USD/TRY at 20 in 12M.
However, risks are tilted towards even further TRY weakness as the intervention policies, which have supported the currency over the past months, begin to lose steam.
The weakening in global economic growth outlook and tightening in financial conditions with still elevated commodity prices is a toxic combination for many EM economies, and not least Turkey. Rising energy and food prices are causing a negative terms-of-trade shock, which is amplified by the close trade relations with Russia and Ukraine. The difficult position in the global context is aggravated by Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies, and as CBRT’s unchanged decision last week underlined, we see no signs of a regime shift ahead of the June 2023 election. With inflation running at 70% y/y, the lira has remained surprisingly stable through early 2022, even though we have seen most commodity importers such as JPY or the CEE currencies weakening vis-à-vis USD.
This largely reflects the government’s intervention policies: 1) the scheme for FXguaranteed lira deposits announced in December has increased the attraction of liradenominated deposits compared to typically popular FX deposits, 2) interventions by either the central bank or by state-owned banks have supported lira and 3) the mandatory conversion rate of exporters’ FX revenue was raised from 25% to 40%.
Especially the FX-guaranteed deposits leave Turkey exposed to a fiscal crisis in the event of rapid TRY weakening, and the high amount of foreign debt in the corporate sector causes further difficulties as global financial conditions tighten. This is also reflected in the latest rise in the 5y CDS to 728 bps, the highest since 2003.
As global stagflation risks have risen over the past weeks, lira’s stability has given in to a new wave of weakness, and we see a clear risk of further strong depreciation as the intervention appears to be running out of steam. Next round of the FX-guaranteed deposits will mature in June, likely leaving the depositors disappointed with double-digit negative real yields despite the latest round of lira weakness and nominal yields above the 14% policy rate. In addition, larger-than-normal FX debt maturities at the corporate sector over the summer may create market turbulence and lead to a reduction in FX liquidity if Turkish businesses struggle to roll over their maturing debt.
Gross international reserves have declined due to the FX intervention, and the current figures likely overestimate the net reserves, as they have both been supported by swap lines with a range of friendly central banks, such as China, Qatar, South Korea and UAE. While the swap lines boost central banks’ gross reserves, ‘borrowed money’ has no impact on net hard currency reserves. With the combination of adverse global outlook, weakening intervention, and no signs of a turnaround in domestic economic policies, we see USD/TRY at 20.00 in 12M horizon with risks clearly tilted to the upside.
