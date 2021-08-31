US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.510.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 68.62.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 163.17.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 42 ticks Higher and trading at 4535.75.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1817.50. Gold is 53 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/30/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/30/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Monday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded lower by 56 points but the other indices gained ground by market close. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

We finally return to market fundamentals as Pending Home Sales was released yesterday that showed a decline of 1.8% versus an expected gain of 0.5%. The markets did take this on the chin however as the Dow fell but the S&P and Nasdaq both showed gains from the session. Today we have more economic news as we have Home Price Index, Chicago PMI and Consumer Confidence numbers. Will this drive the markets Higher? As in all things, only time will tell.