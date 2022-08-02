Markets are under-estimating the potential damage that is about to be done by House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Just as the world did not anticipate an actual invasion of Ukraine, right now, the immediate risk, not of war but a significant encounter between opposing military forces is being almost completely ignored.
The angle we all need to more fully appreciate, is that after having warned of severe consequences, China will be determined to make it clear to the USA and the world that when it warns of severe consequences it means it. This diplomatic necessity means that something is most definitely going to happen. Both within the next 24 hours and again not fully considered by markets, significant further long term degradation of the relationship between the USA and China.
The USA is making the same mistake it did with Russia. Not fully recognising the commitment with which such warnings are made in these circumstances. The world is no longer ruled by US policy. Three equal super-powers currently exist. Those being the EU, the USA and China.
China will feel compelled to make a long term example of the current ignoring of it’s position on this visit.
This does not mean the visit is wrong, but just to highlight how seriously under-prepared equity and financial markets are for what might happen.
On top of declining manufacturing globally, recession in USA, soon in Europe, permanently slowed growth in China, we are now immediately confronted with a significant China/Taiwan/USA setback.
Caution on the recent equity market rally is paramount.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!