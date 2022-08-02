Markets are under-estimating the potential damage that is about to be done by House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Just as the world did not anticipate an actual invasion of Ukraine, right now, the immediate risk, not of war but a significant encounter between opposing military forces is being almost completely ignored.

The angle we all need to more fully appreciate, is that after having warned of severe consequences, China will be determined to make it clear to the USA and the world that when it warns of severe consequences it means it. This diplomatic necessity means that something is most definitely going to happen. Both within the next 24 hours and again not fully considered by markets, significant further long term degradation of the relationship between the USA and China.

The USA is making the same mistake it did with Russia. Not fully recognising the commitment with which such warnings are made in these circumstances. The world is no longer ruled by US policy. Three equal super-powers currently exist. Those being the EU, the USA and China.

China will feel compelled to make a long term example of the current ignoring of it’s position on this visit.

This does not mean the visit is wrong, but just to highlight how seriously under-prepared equity and financial markets are for what might happen.

On top of declining manufacturing globally, recession in USA, soon in Europe, permanently slowed growth in China, we are now immediately confronted with a significant China/Taiwan/USA setback.

Caution on the recent equity market rally is paramount.