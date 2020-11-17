The Moderna vaccine news on Monday is wonderful news and it solidifies the tilt in the market to the post-virus world. Yields rose, dragging down gold and silver off their Asia Monday session highs, but later stabilized. More on the VIX and Cryptos below. Then after the NY close, S&P announced the addition of Tesla to its prominent index the S&P500, lifting the shares by as much as 10%.
Moderna revealed preliminary vaccine data Monday and it showed similarly positive results to Pfizer a week earlier. Two candidates will further speed progress to delivery and even better news is that the Moderna vaccine is easier to transport because it can be stored at warmer temperatures.
This comes at the same time as virus cases are hitting new daily peaks globally and hospitals are maxing out at capacity. It's a horrible human tragedy and we urge all our readers to stay safe because it's now increasingly clear that effective vaccines will end the pandemic in months.
For the markets, it's clear now that the pandemic hardly matters. Governments have taken all the fiscal weight and central banks have made borrowing ultra-cheap.
From an equity market perspective, traders are watching the crucial 22 level on the VIX, which marks the 100-week MA, coinciding with the February gap.
Why should this year and 2021 matter? So long as companies can be debt and cash-flow neutral, the market will value them based on 2022 earnings. And why not? There is no safe yield so even zero earnings or a small dividend is better than fixed income.
This same thinking is helping to boost emerging market currencies. RUB, ZAR and MXN all started the week strong and event the beaten-down Brazilian real is showing signs of life.
The important question going forward will be how long the fiscal and monetary impulse lasts. Central bankers have tied their own hands and governments have no reason to pull back any time soon.
Looking towards Tuesday, the week's top data point is due out at 1330 GMT with US retail sales. The consumer has shown no signs of slowing down and the Fed's Clarida highlighted the high savings rate on Monday. The consensus is for a 0.5% rise following September's 1.9% climb.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.