We believe we are close to ‘twin peaks’ in global inflation and global manufacturing, which is likely to have a material effect on financial markets.

In this paper, we look at stylized facts for financial assets when the manufacturing cycle peaks. Around peaks,we tend to see much lower returns on risk assets but not bear markets, an end to the outperformance of cyclical equities over defensives, a stabilization in metal prices, positive returns on US and German fixed income markets, a decent flattening of the US yield curve and a decline in inflation expectations. There is no firm conclusion on the USD around cycle peaks but it typically strengthens when inflation turns lower.

While much can be learned from history, no two cycles are the same and there is a lot of variation in asset performance across different peaks. We look at where the current cycle might differ and how it could change the conclusions.

Our views for H2 across assets are:(1) continued outperformance of equities but returns are set to decline compression of volatility is no longer a driver of equity returns, (2) slightly higher bond yields -strong US job growth and a more hawkish Fed should outweigh the effect from a peak in reflation, (3) renewed US-German spread widening, (4) a stronger USD and(5) a stabilization in metal prices

From reflation to late-cycle asset performance

In research papers over the past months, we have argued that we are going to face ‘twin peaks’ in both inflation and the manufacturing cycle over the coming quarters, see for example Research Global -"Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June 2021. When we move from this acceleration phase of the business cycle to a more mature late-cycle phase,

it has important implications for performance across assets and within asset classes. In the transition, we move out of the ‘acceleration phase in economic activity, which enjoys continued accommodation from central banks keeping easy liquidity. Job gains tend to lag and wage pressure is therefore muted.

Going into the ‘late-cycle phase we see deceleration -" or loss of momentum -"in manufacturing activity and central banks start a path of withdrawing liquidity. Job markets gain strength and wage pressure builds. Corporates face lower growth in revenue.

Download The Full Strategy