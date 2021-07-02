We believe we are close to ‘twin peaks’ in global inflation and global manufacturing, which is likely to have a material effect on financial markets.
In this paper, we look at stylized facts for financial assets when the manufacturing cycle peaks. Around peaks,we tend to see much lower returns on risk assets but not bear markets, an end to the outperformance of cyclical equities over defensives, a stabilization in metal prices, positive returns on US and German fixed income markets, a decent flattening of the US yield curve and a decline in inflation expectations. There is no firm conclusion on the USD around cycle peaks but it typically strengthens when inflation turns lower.
While much can be learned from history, no two cycles are the same and there is a lot of variation in asset performance across different peaks. We look at where the current cycle might differ and how it could change the conclusions.
Our views for H2 across assets are:(1) continued outperformance of equities but returns are set to decline compression of volatility is no longer a driver of equity returns, (2) slightly higher bond yields -strong US job growth and a more hawkish Fed should outweigh the effect from a peak in reflation, (3) renewed US-German spread widening, (4) a stronger USD and(5) a stabilization in metal prices
From reflation to late-cycle asset performance
In research papers over the past months, we have argued that we are going to face ‘twin peaks’ in both inflation and the manufacturing cycle over the coming quarters, see for example Research Global -"Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June 2021. When we move from this acceleration phase of the business cycle to a more mature late-cycle phase,
it has important implications for performance across assets and within asset classes. In the transition, we move out of the ‘acceleration phase in economic activity, which enjoys continued accommodation from central banks keeping easy liquidity. Job gains tend to lag and wage pressure is therefore muted.
Going into the ‘late-cycle phase we see deceleration -" or loss of momentum -"in manufacturing activity and central banks start a path of withdrawing liquidity. Job markets gain strength and wage pressure builds. Corporates face lower growth in revenue.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.