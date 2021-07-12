We are probably very close to the peak of this ersatz bull market and economy. Peak vaccination distribution, along with the peak optimism about the vanquished pandemic and the re-opening of the economy. U.S. corporations are experiencing peak profit margins. The economy has enjoyed peak fiscal and monetary stimulus and those tailwinds will soon become strong headwinds. Also, peak tax relief is now in the rear-view mirror; and higher taxes are around the corner. Finally, peak asset valuations have arrived and the associated wealth effect is now waning.
Confirming this view is a series of slowing economic data--a reduction in the rate of change in growth and inflation. For now, this is not a crisis or a recession; but is set to become one next year. Here are some facts and data:
Personal income decreased $414.3 billion (2.0 percent) in May, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures were virtually unchanged. Despite that fact that job openings are at all-time high, at the same time, initial jobless claims are running at a level that is 75% above/higher than the pre-pandemic level. This begs the question: why is the US laying off people at a rate that is three quarters greater than before COVID-19, despite that fact that the economy has reopened? After all, the pandemic crisis is now a year and a half old; shouldn’t layoffs be almost non-existent?
The U.S. international trade deficit in goods widened 2.8% to $88.1 billion in May. The current account deficit, a broader trade measure than includes earnings on investments, widened to a 14-year high in the first quarter. What this means is that US economy is not really booming at all, it is just taking newly minted dollars and buying things that are made overseas. What we have is peak consumption of things that aren't made in the USA. Hence, there is not a condition of sustainable and robust GDP growth.
And, even the once mighty housing market is starting to cool down sharply. Mortgage applications to purchase a home were 17% lower than the same week ending June 25th one year ago. The reason: home prices have risen to the highest level ever—up 14.6% y/y; and are becoming more and more unaffordable relative to incomes, while the cost to take out a loan has increased.
What all this means is that the stock market has reached a point that is in peak danger of a crash. This condition is virtually unavoidable given that the boom was completely artificial and thus unsustainable. In fact, the economy in an even more fragile state than it was prior to the pandemic. However, and this is crucial, even though chaos is coming, the timing for it start is not at this moment. We need to be vigilant for a recession and/or credit crisis because that will be the catalyst for the 30-80% plunge to begin. This is what my 20-point IDEC model is designed to predict.
There now exists the greatest amount of margin debt on record, both in nominal terms and percentage of GDP terms. The numbers are $812 billion, which is nearly 4% of GDP. Also, passively managed funds now account for nearly half of all mutual fund and ETF assets. Up from just 14% in 2005. This means investors are just blindly piling into funds that mirror the averages. Hence, when the next bear market arrives, the market will go no bid as a result of the massive liquidations of these funds that occur simultaneously. This will force these same funds to sell the underlying securities to meet redemptions, which will in turn cause more passive holders to panic out of these funds.
Avoiding huge drawdowns in your investment portfolio is absolutely mandatory. According to NED Davis research, since 1960, the average time for the S&P 500 to recover from a 20% correction is 3 years. But a 20% correction isn't the real risk. As already indicated, the more likely danger is a 50%+ plunge. That is how much the market would have to drop just to get back to fair value, according to the most relevant metric total market cap of equities to GDP. Hence, the greatest opportunity to make money in this market should be to short it.
The catalyst will be the same as what caused the downdrafts in 2000, 2008, 2018, & 2019: The Fed believes its own hype and begins to remove the monetary stimulus in the hope the economy has recovered. However, what the fed doesn’t understand, or refuses to acknowledge, is its massive manipulation of interest rates has caused the level of debt and asset prices to skyrocket far beyond the support of the free market, which places the economy in a much more dangerous position. Therefore, an innocuous removal of its falsified stimulus is impossible.
Bottom line: the bull market is ending because the fed is set to kill it. The process may be slow to evolve because the Mr. Powell probably won’t start tapering until the end of this year. However, once the process is in full gear, the reality check should begin.
ORDERS CANNOT BE TAKEN VIA E-MAIL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR BROKER OR DELTA’S HOME OFFICE TRADING DESK AT (800)649-4554. Delta Equity Services Corporation e-mail system is for business purposes only. Messages are not confidential. All e-mail may be reviewed by authorized supervisors, compliance or internal audit personnel. E-mail may be archived for at least three years and may be produced to regulatory agencies or others with a legal right to access such information. Delta Equity Services Corporation does not represent or endorse the accuracy, timeliness or reliability of any of the information and/or opinions provided by registered representatives and third-parties. It is not a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any public or private securities of any kind. PAST INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. SECURITIES OFFERED THROUGH DELTA EQUITY SERVICES CORPORATION, 579 MAIN STREET, BOLTON, MA 01740, (800) 649-3883. MEMBER NASD, SIPC, AND MSRB.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1850 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 down on the day. The dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD slides to 1.3850 as the UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, some 50 pips down on the day. Dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening push the pair lower. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD remains depressed amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold remained on the defensive heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,800 mark.
Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack
Dogecoin price is forming a massive bearish head-and-shoulders. Dogecoin price has been trudging for more than a month with a steady downtrend. This move fits into the larger picture of a massive bearish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.