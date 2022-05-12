AUD: Wage Price Index, May 18: The RBA recognised that Inflation picked up more quickly at its last meeting and to a higher level than was expected. This should mean the Wage Price Index on Wednesday beats the previous reading of 2.3% y/y. A reading above 3% should boost the AUD higher.

The US CPI print was in key focus this week as investors look for signs of US peak inflation. The headline and core y/y print both came in above expectations which means the Fed is still under pressure to quickly contain inflation. However, will their speed of hiking interest rates mean that the Fed also slow growth? This is the big question now facing investors, ‘is global growth about to slow further and how much will global stocks fall if it does?’ Until inflation shows stronger signs of peaking then investor angst will remain. Will stocks see another leg lower this month or can a near-term recovery start?

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.