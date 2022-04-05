If investors think maximum hawkishness in market pricing for the major central banks has been reached, lower yields could be a critical pillar of support for global equities in April.
Global fixed income remained well supported since the start of the month. Further gains in bond markets depend on two factors.
First, whether CPI inflation is close to peaking or if expectations are no longer being surprised by the upside.
Second, slowing global activity could also keep a lid on yields in the near term. March PMIs support this thesis.
The primary near-term risk to any long fixed-income view is a resurgence in energy prices that pressures yield higher. Oil prices are up 5% over the past 24 hours on calls from the US and France for an escalation of sanctions on Russia.
Forex
AUD
The RBA shifts away from its persistently dovish stance by omitting the word “patient” in its statement, an implicit signal that a rate hike is possible in May that would coincide with an updated set of forecasts. There was no explicit pushback in the statement on growing market expectations of rate hikes.
The RBA’s relative dovishness to its G10 central bank peers has not held AUD back in recent weeks, with improving terms of trade position more critical in supporting the currency.
Wage inflation has been a key factor holding back RBA hawkishness. That concern is still there: “growth in labour costs has been below rates that are likely to be consistent with inflation being sustainably at target.” The RBA is trying to maintain a wait-and-see approach and wants “to see actual evidence that inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range before it increases interest rates”.
However, a more upbeat read on activity - particularly housing - suggests that a more hawkish inflation outlook will soon materialize.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.1000 amid Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1000, consolidating Monday's sell-off amid the worsening Ukraine crisis. Moscow may find more sanctions from the West on the death of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The US dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market mood. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold under pressure near $1,930 amid cautious mood ahead of ISM PMI
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood and an uptick in US Treasury yields. The West to punish Russia while the US dollar holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI, Fedspeak.
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
What does GameStop’s share split mean for the short squeeze?
The American video game retailer disclosed in an SEC filing during aftermarket hours on Thursday that it plans to implement a stock split of its class A shares in the form of a stock dividend.