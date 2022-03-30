Market movers today

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia continue in Turkey.

German and Spanish CPI figures will likely signal a continued rise in inflation pressures in the euro area during March, while EU Commission's economic sentiment indicator could see a setback.

Ahead of the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, today's ADP employment report will give some insights about labour market developments during March. Fed's Barkin and George will also speak about the economy in the afternoon.

Swedish February retail sales are due for release today. Following a surprisingly strong January figure (4.5% m/m), we expect February numbers to be much more muted (0.5% m/m) on the back of high energy prices. The Economic Tendency Survey from NIER will show how much sentiment among businesses has shifted during March after the Ukraine war.

The 60 second overview

The ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia as well as comments from Russia about scaling back on movement around Kyiv has created some optimism regarding a de-escalation of the war. This sent the oil price lower yesterday even though prices have risen this morning. This gave a boost to US Treasuries late on Tuesday after 10Y Treasuries had risen to 2.5%. The late rally was a bullish flattening and 10Y US Treasury yields declined almost 10bp during Tuesday.

Initially, rates had risen significantly on the back of hawkish comments from both Federal Reserve and ECB officials. Hence, during Tuesday 10Y US Treasuries rose to almost 2.50% before yields began to decline in the afternoon/evening.

This morning, US Treasury yields have declined modestly in Asian trade by 5-6bp. Hence, we expect to see a positive opening the Bund with a solid decline in yields.

However, there is still a lot of scepticism whether Russia will de-escalate their presence around Kyiv and if there can be more progress in the peace talks in Turkey. Hence, it is easy to see a reversal of the recent moves in both equity and bond markets if peace talks stall.

The Yen continues to make modest gains versus the USD after the Bank of Japan statement about unlimited intervention in the Japanese government bond market in order to maintain their yield target on the 10Y bond yield.

Equities: Another very interesting day in equity markets yesterday where geopolitical news once again dominated. Broad based gains with the energy sector as the only sector lower as hope on ceasefire took out some of the risk pricing in oil. Yields in a massive turnaround during the day and hence the perfect cocktail for cyclical, growth, tech and small cap stocks yesterday. VIX and V2X took a step lower with VIX now below 19 while V2X still at 26. This suggest there is much more room for fear and uncertainty to drop in Europe and hence more upside for European equities versus US equities short term. It is by the way impressive to see the VIX back below 19 just 5 weeks after the Russian's invasion of Ukraine. In US yesterday, Dow +1.0%, S&P 500 +1.2%, Nasdaq +1.8% and Russell 2000 +2.7% Asia is mostly higher this morning with Japan going against the tide, partly due to stock trading ex dividends. US and European futures slightly lower.

FI: European yields and rates rose yesterday on the back hawkish comments from both the Federal Reserve and ECB, but the spread compression between core-EU and periphery continues despite the rising rates and tapering by ECB. The US curves (Treasury and swap) continue to flatten from the long end and the US swap curve is now inverse between 2Y and 5Y. However, the opposite is happening in the euro area, where the curves are steepening between 2Y and 5Y as well as 2Y and 10Y. Hence, the curves in Europe are significantly steeper than the US curves, and there is a very attractive carry and roll-down on the EGB curves out to 10Y.

FX: Yesterday EUR/USD rose from 1.10 to nearly 1.11 amid improving risk sentiment, declining war fears and lower oil prices. Oil prices fell towards USD105/barrel but ended the day around 110. EUR/GBP followed EUR/USD higher and the cross was trading close to 0.847 at the time of writing. EUR/SEK moved below 10.35 while the lower oil prices pushed EUR/NOK above 9.62.

Credit: Credit markets had a very strong session. ITraxx Xover tightened 29.3bp and Main 6.5bp.

Nordic macro

