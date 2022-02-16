Investors loved the sound of peace and the risk appetite came back yesterday as Russians started pulling a part of their troops back from the Ukrainian border. Although, news of a cyber-attack on some Ukrainian banks and some government websites including the defense ministry’s website raised a couple of eyebrows again, and turned all eyes to the Russians. But there is no report suggesting that Russia is behind the cyber-attack just yet.
Oil fell as much as 4% yesterday on de-escalation news. Gold dropped 35 dollars, as the safe-haven money poured into the risk assets. European and US indices rallied.
But, released yesterday, the US producer inflation data came in as a bad surprise, yet again. With the looming inflation worries, let’s see if today’s FOMC minutes will kill that joy.
Hopeful news is that the latest Fed decision was more hawkish than expected, and the minutes could smooth out a part of the extra hawkishness.
Elsewhere, Warren Buffet invested in Brazil’s Nubank, finally building some exposure to cryptocurrencies!
