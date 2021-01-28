Core PCE expected to slip to 1.3% in December from 1.4%.

Personal Spending to drop 0.4% as in November.

Personal Income predicted to rise 0.1% after -1.1% in November.

Markets will ignore this data as it repeats other information.

Lockdowns and layoffs and losses. The fourth quarter revisited the worst of the spring pandemic. Rising virus caseloads and closures in California quickly followed by a surge of initial claims, a collapse in hiring and a nationwide crunch in consumer spending. The reversal has been evident everywhere.

Personal spending is expected to drop 0.4% in December the same as in November, tracking Retail Sales which dropped 0.7%. and 1.4% in those months.

While Personal Spending is a more expansive category than Retail Sales but the difference has not made the category impervious to the drop in consumer activity due rise in layoffs and decline hiring.

Personal Income, which measures the total income of an individual or family, is forecast to rise 0.1% in December after falling 1.1% in November and 0.6% in October.

Personal Income

The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Federal Reserves chosen inflation measure, is predicted to fall to 1.3% on the year in December form 1.4% prior.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal Income and Spending provide markets with a more more comprehensive view of their specific categories than older versions of the same information.

Personal Income includes wages and salaries, interest, dividends, rent, workers compensation proprietors earnings and government transfer payments. That is much longer list, and a more accurate representation of household finances than the Average Hourly Earnings statistic of the payroll report.

Yet from a market perspective the difference is in degree and not in kind. Personal Income does not provide different information nor does it stray from the direction of wages. Its additional income may make consumer spending more understandable even in weak labor markets but for most people their income is still largely wages.

The same is true for Personal Spending which tracks purchases of goods and services, rather than just the material items of Retail Sales. But, like Personal Income, the additional categories do not change the overall numbers. Purchases of goods and services rise and fall at the same general rate and for the same reasons. There is little new or different economic information in the wider data.

Timely information

The older versions of the Personal Income and Spending data, Average Hourly Earnings (AHE) and Retail Sales have been out for weeks by the time the Bureau of Economic analysis issues their information.

The December wage data from the Labor Department was released on January 8. The December Retail Sales figures were issued by the US Census Bureau on January 16.

For market impact there is no competition between earlier and slightly incomplete information and later and slightly more comprehensive data.

PCE Price Index

The equation between the Core PCE Price Index and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) is the similar to measure above. The Core PCE Price Index is an improved version of the older CPI. It attempts to correct for the increased utility of items that also cost more. For instance, if a laptop's price rose 25% but its feature might be rated as 15% better, a differential might be applied to reduce its effect on the PCE Index. The PCE also accounts for substitution. When one set of items rises in price consumers often switch to a similar purchase or brand. In the static set of CPI items that substitution is lost. Consequently PCE rates are normally several tenths of a point below CPI. A factor that endears them to government bureaucrats.

The Federal Reserve prefers the PCE Index because, the governors feel it is a better representation of consumer behavior.

The December CPI information was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on January 13.

Conclusion

The Personal Income and Spending numbers provide a useful and interesting fillip to Average Hourly Earnings and Retail Sales. The Consumer Price Index and the PCE Index represent the same information and the same trend.

What none of the newer statistics do is provide is a difference and so they are largely ignored by markets.