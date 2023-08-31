Today’s US inflation data has provided investors with a reason to keep buying stocks, but oil’s renewed rise poses a problem for the future, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rise further following inflation data
“While today’s PCE data wasn’t lower than expected, the in-line readings were enough to put stocks on the front foot as the end of August loomed. While rate cuts are clearly off the table, the prospect of getting to the end of the year without any more US hikes has spurred fresh buying in equities. Falling yields have added to the attraction of equities, which are ending the month in much better form than was the case a week ago.”
Oil prices keep on climbing
“There is a spectre at the feast, however. While investors are more confident about the global outlook, this means they are more optimistic on oil demand too. The commodity has climbed over the last week, and leaves open the possibility of a revival in inflation later in the year. Higher prices and a return to rate hikes could yet spell major trouble for the rally in stocks.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
