Share:

Today’s US inflation data has provided investors with a reason to keep buying stocks, but oil’s renewed rise poses a problem for the future, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks rise further following inflation data

“While today’s PCE data wasn’t lower than expected, the in-line readings were enough to put stocks on the front foot as the end of August loomed. While rate cuts are clearly off the table, the prospect of getting to the end of the year without any more US hikes has spurred fresh buying in equities. Falling yields have added to the attraction of equities, which are ending the month in much better form than was the case a week ago.”

Oil prices keep on climbing

“There is a spectre at the feast, however. While investors are more confident about the global outlook, this means they are more optimistic on oil demand too. The commodity has climbed over the last week, and leaves open the possibility of a revival in inflation later in the year. Higher prices and a return to rate hikes could yet spell major trouble for the rally in stocks.”