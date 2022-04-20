Asia Market Update: Gov’t bond yields rise; BOJ conducted fixed-rate JGB buying op; PBOC remains hawkish in the face of rising UST yields.
General trend
- USD trades generally weaker
- USD/JPY dropped as UST yields pared rise; 10-yr JGB yield rose above 25bps [Reminder: Japan Fin Min Suzuki and US Treasury Sec Yellen to meet this week, possibly on Apr 21st (Thurs) – Press]
- BOJ resumed unlimited JGB buying as 10-year yield rises to upper limit
- AUD rises amid possible M&A flows
- Offshore Yuan (CNH) trades at 6-month low following weaker than expected yuan fix
- PBOC unexpectedly left the LPRs unchanged [follows MLF rate disappointment]
- Japan’s trade deficit was wider than expected amid Yen weakness [Mar data]
- Equity markets trade mixed
- US equity FUTs decline on results from Netflix
- Shanghai Composite traded slightly lower during morning trading [Property index drops on LPR disappointment]
- Hang Seng rebounded from the opening decline
- Nikkei 225 pared rise
- Japanese banks supported by the rise in UST yields
- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly higher [Consumer Discretionary index outperforms]
- Rio Tinto drops on production update; BHP to issue quarterly production on Thurs [Apr 21st]
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Abbott Labs, Anthem, Baker Hughes, Comerica, Lithia Motors, M&T Bank, Nasdaq, Procter & Gamble
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%
- RIO.AU Reports Q1 Pilbara iron ore shipments 71.5Mt v 73.1Mte (v 77.8Mt y/y); Pilbara iron production 71.7Mt v 76.4Mt y/y; Affirms all guidance
- NWS.AU Reportedly plans to assist in launch of online sports betting co in Australia – press
- STO.AU Announces $250M on the market share buyback starting in May; Additional shareholder returns of at least 40% incremental cash flow to be distributed via dividends or share buybacks
- RHC.AU Confirms receipt of non binding proposal at A$88/shr from KKR led investor group; To allow KKR to look over books as part of due diligence
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 96.8 v 94.6 prior
- XAM.AU Enters strategic partnership with Zijin Mining to progress the Company’s flagship Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project through its next phase of project evaluation and decision on future development; Zijin to take 19.9% stake in two part process
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%
- (JP) Bank Of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy unlimited JGBS under fixed rate method for 5 TO 10 yearJGBS
- (JP) Japan Dep Chief Cabinet Sec Isozaki: Reiterates FX stability is important and rapid moves are undesirable; Watching FX moves and weak Yen with vigilance
- (JP) Said that the Japan Govt will consider handouts to low income households with minors – Press
- (JP) 10-year JGB yield touches 25bps, at the top of Bank of Japan target range
- (JP) Japan Domestic bonds saw record selling by global funds during Mar - JSDA
Korea
- Kospi opened 0.0%
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov nominee Rhee wins parliament backing for position (yesterday after the close)
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting: Leaves both 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged at 3.70% and 4.60% respectively [not expected].
- (CN) China PBOC-backed Financial News : PBoC Profit transfer is more effective than a RRR cut.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 18,901 coronavirus cases v 20,416 prior; Shanghai notes 11.9M residents of the city are still confined to their homes under lockdown measures.
- (CN) China PBOC and China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC) to hold meeting on financial support for the economy.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3996 v 6.3720 prior.
- (CN) China legislature passes new law on Futures and Derivatives contracts - State TV, CCTV.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY10B prior.
- (CN) China Ag Ministry Official: Pig farming profitability to return by Q3; Prep for spring planting have caught up after delays in Jilin province.
- (CN) Former China PBoC Official Sheng: Urges China to temporarily ease curbs on property debt; Coronavirus wave may hit housing hard, rules like 3 red lines could be eased temporarily.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -4.5M v +7.8M prior.
- (US) Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Economy may still be vulnerable to new coronavirus waves; CPI much too high; If supply chains don't improve, Fed's job will get harder and Fed will need to do more to reduce inflation.
Europe
- (UK) UK government: CMA will be able to directly enforce consumer law, this includes new powers to fine companies up to 10% of global revenues for mistreating consumers.
- (AT) Austria Finance Ministry: Raises 2022 Budget Deficit goal to ~3.0% of GDP (prior 2.3% in Oct); Raises Debt to GDP ratio forecast to 80% (prior 79% in Oct); preparing longer term budget response to inflation.
- CSGN.CH Guides Q1 to have net loss; To increase legal provisions to ~CHF700M (prior 100M).
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +0.1%; Nikkei225 +1.0%; ASX 200 +0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0823-1.0784; JPY 129.40-128.07; AUD 0.7423-0.7373; NZD 0.6769-0.6727.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.7% at $1,945/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $102.97/brl; Copper +0.0% at $4.69/lb.
