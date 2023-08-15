Rate cut panic
China's central bank surprised most economists by cutting rates this morning. While fully warranted but in itself, however, it is unlikely to have much lasting benefit in the absence of government spending. The monetary policy effects are most likely to be neutral or could even be perceived as unfavourable in the sense that policymakers are starting to hit the panic button, especially in the face of a local confidence crisis. USDCNH predictably breached 7.30 before retracing, although the pair is getting a second round effect bid on the most unsavoury of China data dumps this morning
While Beijing has already done some things to ease the property sector's tensions, it's a day late and a Yuan short.
When it rains, it pours
China reported July data that broadly missed expectations. The National Bureau of Statistics report also omitted the unemployment figure for young people, which has soared to record highs in recent months. Again the lack of transparency continues to irk investors.
And when it rains, it pours, but I think the market was braced for China data to dive below the low watermark. Indeed, heavy rainfalls in northern China, disappointing exports and credit data, and the continued slide in property sales all pointed to weakness in July activity data. So, I don't think the so-called "data dump" missing by a wide margin was that big of a shock.
Red flags beneath the surface
There has been a good deal of concern about the state of Chinese markets after Country Garden woes further highlighted a deteriorating state in the economy. Interestingly enough however, western markets weren’t all that bothered, at least on the surface, with US equities managing to close higher on Monday.