Global developments
Ukraine has rejected Russia's ultimatum of surrendering the city of Mariupol to Russian forces. Though Ukraine is open to negotiations, there does not seem to be any immediate diplomatic resolution insight that would end the conflict that has continued for almost a month now. Chinese banks left borrowing costs unchanged, holding 1y the loan prime rate at 3.7%. There are however expectations of further easing from the PBoC going forward including a cut in MLF and Reserve Requirement Ratio.
Price action across assets
Crude prices are now up about 8% from the time our markets shut on Thursday. Brent is currently trading at USD 111 per barrel. It is up almost 15% from lows of sub USD 100 seen last Wednesday. While the Yen continues to weaken against the dollar and is trading at 6-year lows, commodity currencies are stronger. Aluminum prices have risen after Australia banned the export of ore to Russia. Euro and GBP are steady against the USD. US yields are steady with light trading in Asia session given Japan holiday. The yield on the 10y is hovering around 2.15%. US equities had ended stronger on Friday with S&P500 ending 1.2% higher. Asian equity indices are trading flat
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty had ended 1.8% higher on Thursday at 17287. We expect the Nifty to trade a 16800-17600 range over the next few sessions.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended almost flat on Thursday at 6.78%. We may see a sell-off in domestic bonds and OIS today on higher crude prices. 3y and 5y OIS had retreated about 10bps last week to end at 5.39% and 5.86% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened on Thursday, tracking overall USD weakness post the Fed policy. It had ended at 75.80. However, Rupee weakened in offshore trading on Friday to 76.15 tracking higher crude prices. Domestic markets were shut on Friday for a holiday. 3m ATMF implied volatility has eased to 5.95% while forwards continue to remain under pressure with a 1y forward yield at 3.88%.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation, we suggest keeping stop loss of 75.80 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00 – 77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80 – 77.30.
